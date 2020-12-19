Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch, Could Start at EUR 849

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is said to have a similar rear camera design across all three devices, but with a different number of sensors.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 December 2020 13:13 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21+ may come in three colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch on January 14
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 could be priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,000)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could cost EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.26 lakh)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series European pricing has allegedly leaked ahead of its launch. A known tipster has leaked that the Galaxy S21 will be priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 128GB storage option. The Galaxy S21+ is said to start at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 94,500) for the same storage variant and also have a higher storage variant. Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB model has also been leaked and the tipster claims that it has increased compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra launched earlier this year.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 series on January 14. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the expected pricing of the three models in the series, in collaboration with 91Mobiles. According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 128GB base variant. The Galaxy S21+ is expected be priced at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 94,500) for the 128GB variant and EUR 1,099 for the 256GB storage option. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to be priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1.26 lakh) for the 128GB variant.

Additionally, the tipster also leaked new renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21+, showing off the front and back of the phone in three colours. Agarwal added that while the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ prices seem to have been reduced compared to the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be priced higher than the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

In another tweet, Agarwal shared an image said to be of the Kvadrat Case by Samsung for the Galaxy S21+. The image shows three camera modules and a flash on the phone.

Recently, purported marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series were leaked showing off the colour options and design of the three phones. Images of the Galaxy S21 Ultra suggest a quad rear camera setup with a laser autofocus module and an LED flash. The phone is said to come in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colour options.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
