Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series New Renders Leak Ahead of January 14 Launch

The renders confirm that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will have punch-hole displays.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 January 2021 13:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series New Renders Leak Ahead of January 14 Launch

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is likely to feature an enhanced camera experience

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup’s press renders have been leaked
  • The upcoming Samsung series has been subject to a number of leaks
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series is all set to be launched on January 14, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 series press renders have been leaked ahead of its launch on January 14. The renders confirm that all three smartphones expected in the lineup — Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — will have punch-hole displays. The upcoming series of phones has been seen in multiple leaks that have given us a fair idea about what to expect at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The series is scheduled to launch on January 14.

Known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @onleaks), through Voice, shared press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Hemmerstoffer said that the renders had been given to him by a source who wished to remain anonymous. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is visible in a black/ grey colour variant in the renders, while the front and back of either the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the Samsung Galaxy S21+ can be seen in a purple shade. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S21+ are likely to feature triple rear camera setups, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup.

At this point, most details about upcoming the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have been leaked. The series will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event that will be live-streamed on the Samsung website(LINK) at 10am EST (8.30pm IST) on January 14. A recent teaser by Samsung suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones may be unveiled alongside the flagship smartphone series.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is likely to feature an enhanced camera experience, perhaps through an upgraded Space Zoom feature. Pre-orders for the series are now open in India, and Samsung is also giving a free phone cover worth Rs. 3,849 on pre-booking.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now', Says Facebook and WhatsApp Abusing Monopoly
WandaVision Release Date, Cast, Review, Trailer, and More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series New Renders Leak Ahead of January 14 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Band Review
  2. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  3. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  4. Switching to Signal? 5 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know
  5. Best Annual Prepaid Plans From Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi
  6. HP Launches Envy 14 Laptop, Elite Folio Tablet, Wireless Earbuds at CES 2021
  7. Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now' Amid WhatsApp Row
  8. WhatsApp Says ‘No Change’ in Data Sharing With Facebook for User Chats
  9. Lava Launches 5 Smartphones Including MyZ 'Customisable Phone' in India
  10. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) With Up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched
  2. Vivo Y51A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series New Renders Leak Ahead of January 14 Launch
  4. Paytm CEO Posts 'Move on to Signal Now', Says Facebook and WhatsApp Abusing Monopoly
  5. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), iPhone SE (3rd Gen) to Launch in April 2021: Report
  6. Why You Should Be Aware of Instagram Phishing Scams of the Kind That Hit Bollywood Actor Esha Deol
  7. Hike Sticker Chat App to Shut Down This Month, 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal Says
  8. LG Showcases 55-Inch Smart Bed, 88-Inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED Display at CES 2021
  9. HP Envy 14, HP Elite Dragonfly Max Laptops, HP Elite Folio Tablet, and HP Elite Wireless Earbuds Launched at CES 2021
  10. OnePlus Band With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com