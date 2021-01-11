Samsung Galaxy S21 series press renders have been leaked ahead of its launch on January 14. The renders confirm that all three smartphones expected in the lineup — Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — will have punch-hole displays. The upcoming series of phones has been seen in multiple leaks that have given us a fair idea about what to expect at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The series is scheduled to launch on January 14.

Known tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @onleaks), through Voice, shared press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Hemmerstoffer said that the renders had been given to him by a source who wished to remain anonymous. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is visible in a black/ grey colour variant in the renders, while the front and back of either the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the Samsung Galaxy S21+ can be seen in a purple shade. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Samsung Galaxy S21+ are likely to feature triple rear camera setups, while the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come with a quad rear camera setup.

At this point, most details about upcoming the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have been leaked. The series will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event that will be live-streamed on the Samsung website(LINK) at 10am EST (8.30pm IST) on January 14. A recent teaser by Samsung suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones may be unveiled alongside the flagship smartphone series.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is likely to feature an enhanced camera experience, perhaps through an upgraded Space Zoom feature. Pre-orders for the series are now open in India, and Samsung is also giving a free phone cover worth Rs. 3,849 on pre-booking.

