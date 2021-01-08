Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Freebies Include Phone Cover Worth Rs. 3,849

Samsung Galaxy S21 series customers may also get SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Live free upon pre-ordering.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 January 2021 11:34 IST
Photo Credit: Voice

The free smart clear phone cover offer is apparently exclusive for India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series to launch on January 14
  • Users have to purchase VIP Pass worth Rs. 2,000
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series may have three phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-orders are now open in India, and the company is giving a free phone cover worth Rs. 3,849 on pre-booking any of the upcoming flagship smartphones. The free cover is one of the freebies that the South Korean company is offering with the handsets. Recently, a report claimed that customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will get the SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Live for free. Customers pre-ordering Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will get the Galaxy SmartTag and the Galaxy Buds Pro for free.

As per the information available on the Samsung website, those who book a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone will get a cover free. Samsung hasn't clarified whether the offer stands on the purchase of any of the three rumoured devices – Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ or the vanilla Galaxy S21 – in the series. If you are interested in purchasing the smartphone, you can pre-book it to avail offers once the phones are launched. Samsung also says that the free Smart Clear Cover will be in addition to any other applicable pre-booking offers.

In order to pre-book Galaxy S21 handset, those interested will have to purchase a VIP Pass worth Rs. 2,000. These customers will get the Galaxy S21 smartphones with priority delivery. Application of the VIP Pass will reduce the total bill amount by Rs. 2,000 during final purchase. Recently, a report claimed that customers who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will get the SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Live for free. Those who pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will get the Galaxy SmartTag and the Galaxy Buds Pro for free.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones will be launched at Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event that will be live streamed for all on Samsung.com at 10am EST (8.30pm IST) on January 14. The names of the phones have not been announced in the release.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

