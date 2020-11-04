Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch, Pre-Order and Sale Dates Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be launched on January 14 with pre-orders beginning the same day, according to a report. It is also claimed that the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones in the series will go on sale on January 29. This is in line with a report by a South Korean publication which recently claimed that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 series in mid-January to compete with Apple's latest flagship series, iPhone 12.

According to a tweet by tipster and tech analyst Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of smartphones will be launched at an event on January 14, and go on sale soon after.

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra 👀



Announcement: January 14, 2021

Pre-order: January 14, 2021



Launch: January 29, 2021



Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) November 3, 2020

Samsung usually holds the Unpacked event in February every year. The news of a January event is in the line with a previous report which claimed that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones in mid-January in order to take on the recently-launched Apple iPhone 12.

Further, the tipster goes on to claim that the pre-orders of the alleged Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones will begin the same day of the launch and they will go on sale on January 29. Apart from this, the phones are said to be available in Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet and Pink colours. Earlier, display industry analyst Ross Young said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be offered in Grey, Pink, Violet, and White colour options.

Various reports about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series have been pouring in from all quarters. Recently, it was claimed that Samsung has already started mass production of components needed for the Galaxy S21 series.

Another report said that the South Korean company may follow in the footsteps of Apple iPhone 12 series and come without an in-box charger and headphones.

The design of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones have already surfaced on the Internet. An alleged 3C listing suggests that the Galaxy S21 is rated to come with a 3,880mAh battery, the Galaxy S21+ is tipped to pack a 4,660mAh battery and the most premium of the lot, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is listed to pack a 4,800mAh battery.

