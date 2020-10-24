Samsung Galaxy S21 series (not the official name) colours have been allegedly leaked, along with the production countries. The information was shared by a display industry analyst on Twitter, who also states that there will be a Galaxy S21, a Galaxy S21+, and a Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 series has been in the news almost every day in the past week, be it leaks regarding the battery size, cameras, design, or release. It should be noted that Samsung has not shared any information on the upcoming Galaxy S21 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series colour options (expected)

As per the tweet by display industry analyst Ross Young, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be offered in Grey, Pink, Violet, and White colour options. The Galaxy S21+ is said to come in Black and Silver colour options while the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to come in Black, Silver, and Violet colour options. Additionally, the tweet mentions that the Samsung smartphones will be produced in Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam.

That's all the information available in the tweet and Young states that these colour options are 100 percent confirmed. However, Samsung has not shared any information on the colour options so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Talking about previous leaks, it was recently reported that Samsung Galaxy S21+ will come with a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera that is placed at the centrally at the top of the display. Additionally, the camera housing module of Samsung Galaxy S21 also surfaced separately and it falls in line with what was previously leaked. Further, alleged renders of the Galaxy S21 Ultra were leaked showing a bigger camera module than the Galaxy S20 with four sensors.

The battery size of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series was reportedly leaked through a 3C listing. The Galaxy S21 is said to come with a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ was spotted with a 4,660mAh, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra was spotted with a 4,800mAh battery. The two models are also expected to come with 25W fast charging support.

Last week, a report mentioned that Samsung Galaxy S21 series will arrive as early as January next year. Samsung traditionally launches its flagship smartphones in February or March so this will be an early unveiling for the company. It was also said that the production of the new series will start from December.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.