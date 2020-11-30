Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours

Samsung Galaxy S21 is visible in shades of light pink, violet, black, silver, grey, and black in renders shared by a tipster.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 30 November 2020 16:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to debut in January next year

Highlights
  • Renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 show the phone in five colours
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 appears to have triple rear cameras lined vertically
  • Samsung is expected to launch the series in January next year

Samsung Galaxy S21 renders have surfaced online that offer a glimpse into the design of the upcoming series as well as its possible colour variants. The photos of the Samsung Galaxy S21 shared by a tipster on Twitter show the phone in light pink, violet, black, silver, grey, and black. The images also seem to hint at a metallic finish for the Samsung Galaxy S21. The phone is expected to sport triple rear cameras, which appear to be placed vertical in the leaked renders. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch in January 2021.

Known tipster Ice Universe shared renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21, highlighting the design. Both the colours and design seem to be unique in its category of smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to debut in January next year and include three models: Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The same tipster had shared renders of Samsung Galaxy S21's case just a few days ago, where the phone also appears to have triple rear cameras placed in a vertical fashion, along with an LED flash placed adjacent to the camera module. The volume rocker and power button are expected to be on the right side of the phone.

As per a report, Samsung Galaxy S21 will run on One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It is tipped to be powered by either of the two upcoming flagship processors, the Snapdragon 875 and the Exynos 2100 SoC. The phone could sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S2 is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with at least 25W fast charging support.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 renders, Samsung Galaxy S21 Specifications, Samsung
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Could Have Saved a Student's Life: Report
Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  3. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  4. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  5. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live On Google Play
  6. Jabra Elite 85t TWS Earbuds With Noise Cancellation Launched
  7. Nokia 5.4 Launch, Alleged Specifications And Price Tipped
  8. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  9. Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband Earbuds With 12mm Drivers
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag, a Tile-Like Tracker to Help Find Lost Things, May Be in the Pipeline
  2. iPhone 12 Camera Lags Behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Other Android Flagships, iPhone 11 Pro Max: DxOMark
  3. Samsung Galaxy M02 India to Launch Soon, Suggested by a Support Page on Company’s Website
  4. FAU-G, Made-in-India Shooter, Goes Live on Google Play
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours
  6. Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitoring Could Have Saved a Student's Life: Report
  7. Mi Human Body Sensor 2 With Ability to Trigger Other Smart Home Devices Launched
  8. Apple Is Offering New Users a Five-Month Free Apple Music Subscription via Shazam
  9. MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped
  10. Nokia Laptop Series Spotted in BIS Listings, May Debut in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com