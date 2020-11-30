Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Show Upcoming Phone in Five Colours

Samsung Galaxy S21 renders have surfaced online that offer a glimpse into the design of the upcoming series as well as its possible colour variants. The photos of the Samsung Galaxy S21 shared by a tipster on Twitter show the phone in light pink, violet, black, silver, grey, and black. The images also seem to hint at a metallic finish for the Samsung Galaxy S21. The phone is expected to sport triple rear cameras, which appear to be placed vertical in the leaked renders. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch in January 2021.

Known tipster Ice Universe shared renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21, highlighting the design. Both the colours and design seem to be unique in its category of smartphones. Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to debut in January next year and include three models: Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The same tipster had shared renders of Samsung Galaxy S21's case just a few days ago, where the phone also appears to have triple rear cameras placed in a vertical fashion, along with an LED flash placed adjacent to the camera module. The volume rocker and power button are expected to be on the right side of the phone.

As per a report, Samsung Galaxy S21 will run on One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It is tipped to be powered by either of the two upcoming flagship processors, the Snapdragon 875 and the Exynos 2100 SoC. The phone could sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung Galaxy S2 is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with at least 25W fast charging support.

