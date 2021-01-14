Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is expected at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event later today. The virtual event will take place through Samsung's social media channels as well as via YouTube. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is likely to include the Galaxy S21 as well as the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung is also speculated to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro (its next-generation truly wireless (TWS) earbuds) as well as the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker at today's event.

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch time, livestream details

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event where the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to debut will take place at 10am EST (8:30pm IST) today. It will be live streamed through the Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com sites as well as YouTube. Specifically for Indian consumers, the company will also host a Galaxy India Unpacked event at 8pm that will include India-specific announcements. The Global Unpacked event will continue on the same broadcasting channels following the closure of its Indian version.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India is yet to be revealed. Recent reports suggest that the regular Galaxy S21 could start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 75,600), while the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are rumoured to carry initial price tags of EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 93,400) and EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,24,600).

Alongside the Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are also likely to debut at today's event with a price tag of around $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500) or CAD 264.99 (roughly Rs. 15,200). The Galaxy SmartTag is also expected to arrive at the event, though its pricing is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to come in multiple colour options and feature a hole-punch display design. The series is also likely to have Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets — or Snapdragon 888 in the US. In terms of differences, the Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and 421ppi pixel density, while the Galaxy S21+ is speculated to have the same screen in 6.7-inch size and 394ppi of pixel density. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is, on the other hand, said to have a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display and 515ppi pixel density.

On the part of optics, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ both are rumoured to have the same triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is, however, rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup that could include a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and two sensors at 10-megapixel resolution with a telephoto lens on top.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ both are expected to have a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung is also rumoured to offer S Pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone is also likely to have three distinct finishes to provide a premium look-and-feel to customers.

The Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ could come with a 4,800mAh battery and the Galaxy S21 Ultra could include a battery of 5,000mAh capacity.

