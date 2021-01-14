Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch will be globally at 8:30pm IST, and an India-specific version of Galaxy Unpacked event will begin half an hour sooner, at 8pm today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 January 2021 08:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch will be streamed live globally

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series expected at Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series could start at EUR 849
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy SmartTag are also expected at the event

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is expected at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event later today. The virtual event will take place through Samsung's social media channels as well as via YouTube. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is likely to include the Galaxy S21 as well as the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung is also speculated to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro (its next-generation truly wireless (TWS) earbuds) as well as the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker at today's event.

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch time, livestream details

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event where the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to debut will take place at 10am EST (8:30pm IST) today. It will be live streamed through the Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com sites as well as YouTube. Specifically for Indian consumers, the company will also host a Galaxy India Unpacked event at 8pm that will include India-specific announcements. The Global Unpacked event will continue on the same broadcasting channels following the closure of its Indian version.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India is yet to be revealed. Recent reports suggest that the regular Galaxy S21 could start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 75,600), while the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are rumoured to carry initial price tags of EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 93,400) and EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,24,600).

Alongside the Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are also likely to debut at today's event with a price tag of around $199 (roughly Rs. 14,500) or CAD 264.99 (roughly Rs. 15,200). The Galaxy SmartTag is also expected to arrive at the event, though its pricing is yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to come in multiple colour options and feature a hole-punch display design. The series is also likely to have Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets — or Snapdragon 888 in the US. In terms of differences, the Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and 421ppi pixel density, while the Galaxy S21+ is speculated to have the same screen in 6.7-inch size and 394ppi of pixel density. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is, on the other hand, said to have a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display and 515ppi pixel density.

On the part of optics, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ both are rumoured to have the same triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is, however, rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup that could include a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, and two sensors at 10-megapixel resolution with a telephoto lens on top.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ both are expected to have a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung is also rumoured to offer S Pen support on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone is also likely to have three distinct finishes to provide a premium look-and-feel to customers.

The Galaxy S21 is rumoured to have a 4,000mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ could come with a 4,800mAh battery and the Galaxy S21 Ultra could include a battery of 5,000mAh capacity.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 price, Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus price, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Mobile App Downloads Hit 218 Billion, Consumer Spend Reaches $143 Billion in 2020: App Annie

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. Freedom 251 Maker Arrested for Rs. 200 Crore Dry Fruit Fraud: Report
  3. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  5. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  6. GeForce RTX 3060 Mid-Range GPU With Ray Tracing Launched: Price in India
  7. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Vivo Y12s Arrives in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  9. Amazon Takes on Netflix’s ‘Mobile’ Plan With Prime Video Mobile Edition
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Hitman 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2020, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Asus TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptop Launched, Dual-Screen ZenBook Pro Duo 15 Refreshed at CES 2021
  3. Mobile App Downloads Hit 218 Billion, Consumer Spend Reaches $143 Billion in 2020: App Annie
  4. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  5. Apple Invests $100 Million to Back Entrepreneurs of Colour as Part of Racial Justice Effort
  6. Reserve Bank of India Forms Group to Evaluate Digital Lending
  7. Samsung Galaxy M02s Will Go on Sale Starting January 19, Amazon Listing Reveals
  8. Lenovo ThinkBook 13x i, ThinkBook 14p Gen 2, ThinkBook 16p Gen 2, ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i Laptops Launched at CES 2021
  9. Pinduoduo E-Commerce Firm Had Nearly 12-Hour Working Shifts on Daily Basis, Employee Says
  10. Oppo A93 5G Gets Listed on Telecom Site; Shows Specifications, Pricing Ahead of Possible Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com