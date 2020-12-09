Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra teaser videos have been leaked online, offering a glimpse into the design and hardware details of the next-generation flagship family. The purported teaser videos show the rear cameras as well as displays of the Galaxy S21 series. These are also enough to give some understanding of the changes we'll get on the new Galaxy S-series phones over their predecessors. The Galaxy S21 series is said to debut at a Samsung Unpacked event on January 14. However, Samsung has confirmed an event at CES 2021 where it is likely to unveil its new home entertainment offerings — ahead of the new flagship phones.

Tipster Max Weinbach leaked the teaser videos of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, reported by Android Police, that are claimed to be the promo reels meant for its retail launch. There are three separate teaser videos, meant to be associated with the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The video purportedly showing Samsung Galaxy S21 suggests a flat display with a centred hole-punch design at the front. A camera bump is also visible at the back. It is claimed to include a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 64-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens. The video also shows the phone in its Phantom Violet colour option, along with a violet Glasstic back and the exposed body in bronze. The design seen on the video is also quite similar to what we saw on recently leaked renders.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ also appear to have the same design language and an identical camera setup. The only major expected differences on the Galaxy S21+ over the Galaxy S21 is a larger display and a bigger battery.

An earlier report suggested that Samsung Galaxy S21+ could include a 6.7-inch display and a 4,800mAh battery. The Galaxy S21, on the other hand, is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch display and a 4,000mAh battery.

Unlike the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, the teaser video showing Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra suggests that there would be a curved display over the flat-edged one on the smaller models. The top-end model also appears to have a quad rear camera setup. This could include a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, a periscope camera with a 10-megapixel shooter supporting 10x super telephoto zoom, and a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens offering 3x zoom.

The camera setup of the Galaxy S21 Ultra is also said to have a laser autofocus system that replaces the Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Weinbach claimed, citing people familiar with the development, that the Samsung Unpacked event will be held on January 14 where the Galaxy S21 series will debut. The phones will go on sale in select markets from January 29, according to the tipster. The Galaxy S21 models are said to be cheaper than the previous generation.

Samsung has not yet provided any details about the Unpacked 2021 event. However, as reported by GSMArena, the South Korean company has scheduled its conference at CES 2021 for January 11. It will start at 6am PT (7:30pm IST) where we could expect a range of home entertainment devices. These may include new QLED TVs and soundbars, among other consumer-focussed offerings.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.