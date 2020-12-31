Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, a teaser video has now been posted that sets the stage for the new launch by recalling the history of the Galaxy S-series lineup. An alleged invite of the Galaxy S21 series launch has also been leaked. Separately, a tipster has reiterated that the new Galaxy phones would debut with no charger and earbuds in the box. This particular change could be Samsung's move aligning with Apple that also ditched in-box accessories with the launch of the iPhone 12 models this year.

The teaser video, initially spotted by SamMobile, is available as “unlisted” on the Samsung US YouTube channel. It offers a look back at the Galaxy S series. The 30-second video begins with the first Galaxy S phone and goes up the line to the Galaxy S20, to highlight the key evolution in the company's flagship portfolio. At the end, it shows a black screen with a text that reads, “A new Galaxy awaits,” along with a shift from “2020” to “2021.”

Although the video doesn't provide any particular details about what Samsung is preparing for the coming year, it indeed makes the pitch ready for the lineup that is rumoured to comprise Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra as the three new models.

In addition to the teaser video, tipster Ishan Agarwal on Wednesday posted a tweet that talked about the absence of the charger and earbuds from the retail box of the Galaxy S21 series. He said that the details would at least be applicable in the UK, though some recent reports suggested a similar change in other markets as well. The tipster mentioned that only a USB Type-C cable will be present in the box, along with the handset.

Agarwal has since deleted the tweet. However, its screenshot has been shared in a report by GSMArena.

In a separate development, Agarwal collaborated with MySmartPrice to share what he claims to be an official invite of the Galaxy S21 series. The invite, available in a GIF format, doesn't provide any clarity on the launch. However, the tipster claimed that the launch is planned for 3pm GMT (8:30pm IST) on January 14. This corroborates a previous report that also suggested a January 14 launch for the Galaxy S21 models.

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Invite!



The Next Galaxy is coming on January 14. The Live stream will start through Samsung's Official Website at 3PM GMT / 8:30PM IST



Excited for the #GalaxyS21 Series? #GalaxyUnpacked #UNPACKED2021



Please credit & link for more: https://t.co/DWl1WBWaDd pic.twitter.com/KJ0YlVVpdD — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 30, 2020

Samsung has already started taking pre-order reservations in the US for its new flagship. A recent report also suggested that the Galaxy S21 series could start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,200). All three models in the new series are speculated to have the Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets, and Snapdragon 888 in the US.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.