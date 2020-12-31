Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Video Recalls Evolution of Lineup, Launch Details Surface

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Video Recalls Evolution of Lineup, Launch Details Surface

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to only carry a USB Type-C cable in the box.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 December 2020 17:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Video Recalls Evolution of Lineup, Launch Details Surface

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is expected to take place at 3pm GMT (8:30pm IST) on January 14

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch yet to be confirmed by the company
  • Its teaser video has been posted by the Samsung US YouTube channel
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series purported invite has been shared online

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, a teaser video has now been posted that sets the stage for the new launch by recalling the history of the Galaxy S-series lineup. An alleged invite of the Galaxy S21 series launch has also been leaked. Separately, a tipster has reiterated that the new Galaxy phones would debut with no charger and earbuds in the box. This particular change could be Samsung's move aligning with Apple that also ditched in-box accessories with the launch of the iPhone 12 models this year.

The teaser video, initially spotted by SamMobile, is available as “unlisted” on the Samsung US YouTube channel. It offers a look back at the Galaxy S series. The 30-second video begins with the first Galaxy S phone and goes up the line to the Galaxy S20, to highlight the key evolution in the company's flagship portfolio. At the end, it shows a black screen with a text that reads, “A new Galaxy awaits,” along with a shift from “2020” to “2021.”

Although the video doesn't provide any particular details about what Samsung is preparing for the coming year, it indeed makes the pitch ready for the lineup that is rumoured to comprise Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra as the three new models.

In addition to the teaser video, tipster Ishan Agarwal on Wednesday posted a tweet that talked about the absence of the charger and earbuds from the retail box of the Galaxy S21 series. He said that the details would at least be applicable in the UK, though some recent reports suggested a similar change in other markets as well. The tipster mentioned that only a USB Type-C cable will be present in the box, along with the handset.

Agarwal has since deleted the tweet. However, its screenshot has been shared in a report by GSMArena.

In a separate development, Agarwal collaborated with MySmartPrice to share what he claims to be an official invite of the Galaxy S21 series. The invite, available in a GIF format, doesn't provide any clarity on the launch. However, the tipster claimed that the launch is planned for 3pm GMT (8:30pm IST) on January 14. This corroborates a previous report that also suggested a January 14 launch for the Galaxy S21 models.

 

Samsung has already started taking pre-order reservations in the US for its new flagship. A recent report also suggested that the Galaxy S21 series could start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,200). All three models in the new series are speculated to have the Exynos 2100 SoC in global markets, and Snapdragon 888 in the US.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple AirPods Max Users Reportedly Facing Noise Cancellation-Toggle Issue: How to Fix It

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Video Recalls Evolution of Lineup, Launch Details Surface
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Two Plans Revised
  2. Mi 10i Confirmed to Launch in India on January 5
  3. Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU Launched
  4. Google Photos Is Rolling Out a 2020 Year in Review: Report
  5. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone
  6. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Debut With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display
  7. The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster Out, Hints at February 12 Release
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Listen to Google’s Terrible New Year Song With Google Assistant
  10. 20 Most Popular Smartphones of 2020 According to You, Our Readers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Teaser Video Recalls Evolution of Lineup, Launch Details Surface
  2. Apple AirPods Max Users Reportedly Facing Noise Cancellation-Toggle Issue: How to Fix It
  3. Redmi Could Launch the Cheapest Snapdragon 888-Powered Smartphone; Alleged Redmi K40 Live Images Surface
  4. iQoo 7 to Feature 120W Fast Charging Support, Company Reveals Ahead of January 11 Launch
  5. Google’s New Year’s Eve Doodle Is a Ticking Cuckoo Clock Waiting for 2020 to End
  6. Jio to Offer Free Voice Calls to Other Networks Again, Starting January 1
  7. Apple Removes 39,000 Games From China App Store to Meet Year-End Deadline
  8. BSNL Extends Free SIM Offer Till January 31; Revises Rs. 186, Rs. 199 Plans
  9. Mi 10i India Launch Confirmed for January 5, Teased to Feature a ‘Brand New’ Camera Sensor
  10. BenQ EW3280U, EW2780Q Entertainment Monitors With Eye-Care Features Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com