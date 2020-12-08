Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Size, Galaxy S21 Ultra’s Camera Setup Leaked; Phones May Ship Without Charger and Earphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 is said to come with a 6.3-inch display while the Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with a 6.9-inch display.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 December 2020 11:44 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital

Samsung Galaxy S21 series renders show hole-punch cut out design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series may come without charger and headset
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with two telephoto lenses
  • Samsung has not shared any details about the Galaxy S21 series

Samsung Galaxy S21 series camera details may have just been leaked along with some other key information. Rumours about the upcoming phones have been floating around for quite some time now and several new leaks are now hinting at the specifications of the phones. An image allegedly showing a set of protective film or screen guards for the three phones has leaked, hinting at their screen sizes. Some high-quality renders claim to show different colour variants of the series. And some details about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera setup have surfaced as well. Additionally, a report states that Samsung might ship the phones without chargers and earphones.

Starting with the protective film, known tipster Ice Universe shared an image on Instagram showing a set of screen guards for the three phones, the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 is said to come with a 6.3-inch screen, the Galaxy S21+ with a 6.7-inch screen, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to come with a massive 6.9-inch screen. While the image shows the “protective film” for the phones, there is no cut out for the selfie camera which is making people question if the series will come with under-display selfie cameras. However, previous leaks and renders have shown hole-punch cut outs for the selfie cameras.

The same tipster took to Twitter to share details for the Galaxy S21 Ultra's camera setup. The phone is said to come with four camera sensors on the back including a wide-angle 108-megapixel HM3 Nona Super-PD sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10-megapixel sensor with a folded telephoto lens capable of either 5X or 10X zoom, and, lastly, a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens capable of 3X zoom. There is also a LaserAF module, LED flash, and a mic on the back.

Moving on to the renders shared by LetsGoDigital and graphic designer Giuseppe Spinelli, aka Snoreyn, the three phones seem to have almost bezel less displays, triple rear cameras for the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, quad rear cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and hole-punch cut outs on all three for the selfie cameras. The phones can be seen in silver, blue, black, and pink colours.

Additionally, a report by Tecnoblog states that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series received Anatel certification in Brazil which states that the “cell phone will not be sold with a power supply” (translated), as per the report. The listing also says that the phones will be sold without headphones. This is quite surprising to say the least as Samsung originally trolled Apple on Facebook for removing earphones and charger from the retail box of the iPhone 12 series. The post seems to have been removed now.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any information on the upcoming Galaxy S21 series, but it is expected to be launched earlier than usual.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

