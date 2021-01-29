Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have gone on open sale in India. The phones and the earbuds are listed on e-commerce sites with cashback offers and exchange discounts. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is the latest flagship offering from Samsung, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra model is the first in the S-series lineup to come with S Pen support. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro come with advanced features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), wireless charging, and IPX7 water resistance.

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,05,999 for the base 12GB + 128GB storage variant, and the top-end 16GB + 512GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 1,16,999. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S21+ starts at a price of Rs. 81,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option, with the price for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant set at Rs. 85,999. Lastly, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India has been set at Rs. 69,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option's cost is Rs. 73,999.

All the three phones are available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, online portals including Amazon, and leading retail outlets starting today. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 come in six colours – Phantom Black, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom White.

Sale offers include cashback worth Rs. 10,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Furthermore, as part of Samsung Upgrade Program, customers will get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 7,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 6,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on Galaxy S21, when they exchange their old smartphone. Samsung notes that customers upgrading from Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S10 series, and Galaxy Note 10 series will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are priced at Rs. 15,990 in India. They are now available to buy across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals, and retail outlets starting today. The earbuds come in Black, Violet, and Silver colour options. Launch offers include 10 percent instant cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions.

