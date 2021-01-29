Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro Go on Sale in India: Price, Offers, More

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India starts at Rs. 69,999 whereas the Galaxy Buds Pro retails at Rs. 15,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 January 2021 13:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 series buyers can get a cashback of up to Rs. 7,000 with HDFC Bank cards

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have gone on open sale in India. The phones and the earbuds are listed on e-commerce sites with cashback offers and exchange discounts. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is the latest flagship offering from Samsung, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra model is the first in the S-series lineup to come with S Pen support. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro come with advanced features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), wireless charging, and IPX7 water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India, sale offers

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,05,999 for the base 12GB + 128GB storage variant, and the top-end 16GB + 512GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 1,16,999. On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S21+ starts at a price of Rs. 81,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option, with the price for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant set at Rs. 85,999. Lastly, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India has been set at Rs. 69,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB storage option's cost is Rs. 73,999.

All the three phones are available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, online portals including Amazon, and leading retail outlets starting today. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 come in six colours – Phantom Black, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom White.

Sale offers include cashback worth Rs. 10,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on Samsung Galaxy S21 with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Furthermore, as part of Samsung Upgrade Program, customers will get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs. 7,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 6,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on Galaxy S21, when they exchange their old smartphone. Samsung notes that customers upgrading from Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S10 series, and Galaxy Note 10 series will get an upgrade bonus of Rs. 10,000 on Galaxy S21 Ultra, Rs. 7,000 on Galaxy S21+, and Rs. 5,000 on Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price in India, sale offers

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are priced at Rs. 15,990 in India. They are now available to buy across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading online portals, and retail outlets starting today. The earbuds come in Black, Violet, and Silver colour options. Launch offers include 10 percent instant cashback on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards as well as EMI transactions.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Signal Adds Chat Wallpapers to Android and iOS With Update 5.3
Google Play Allows Gambling, Betting Apps in 15 New Countries Including US, Canada, and Australia

Advertisement

Advertisement

