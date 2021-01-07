Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Accidentally Suggested by Belgian Carrier Voo

Samsung Galaxy S21 series could start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,500), suggests Voo.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 January 2021 14:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Accidentally Suggested by Belgian Carrier Voo

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is expected at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on January 14

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series pricing surfaced on Voo site
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price could start at EUR 1,399
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series surfaced on Voo site with the Exynos 2100 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price details have accidentally been suggested by Belgian carrier Voo. The base prices of the regular Galaxy S21 as well as Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra reportedly appeared on the Voo site for a brief time. The carrier also briefly listed the specifications of the Galaxy S21 models along with their images that match previous leaks. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 series at its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on January 14.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted dedicated listings of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra on the Voo website. The carrier removed the listings shortly after they were reported online. However, the tipster managed to capture the details in some screenshots.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra price (expected)

As per the screenshots tweeted by Yadav, Voo listed the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,500), the Galaxy S21+ at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 94,500), and the Galaxy S21 Ultra at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,26,000). All these base variants appeared with 128GB of onboard storage. The surfaced prices align with those leaked earlier, though there is a slight difference in the pricing of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Voo site also apparently showed the on-contract pricing of the Galaxy S21 series that may bring the regular model at as low as EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 18,000) with a 24-month plan.

Additionally, Voo listed the Galaxy S21 models along with their images that look identical to what we saw last month in in leaked renders. The tipster also posted some screenshots suggesting that the carrier provided some of the key specifications of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra phones. All three models seem to have the Exynos 2100 SoC, clocked at 2.9GHz.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2021, event where Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 series, is still a week away. Meanwhile, some more details around the new phones are likely to emerge.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 Price, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Lava BeFIT Fitness Band With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India; Zup Phone Upgrade Programme Introduced

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Accidentally Suggested by Belgian Carrier Voo
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Mi 10i Review
  3. iPhone 12 Cost 21 Percent More to Make Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint
  4. Instagram Testing New Design to View Stories on Desktop
  5. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. iPhone 12 mini US Sales Disappointing After Launch: CIRP
  10. OnePlus 8T OxygenOS Hotfix Update Rolling Out for Video Playback Issue
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Price Accidentally Suggested by Belgian Carrier Voo
  2. Lava BeFIT Fitness Band With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India; Zup Phone Upgrade Programme Introduced
  3. Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6 Launched, Lava MyZ Customisable Phone Debuts as Well: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi Note 10 Pro Leaked Specifications Tip Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, 5,050mAh Battery
  5. Samsung Galaxy M02s With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung to Showcase Portable Oxygen Storage Device, Food and Wine Pairing Service, Online K-Pop Training at CES 2021
  7. Dell UltraSharp, Video Conferencing and Interactive Touch Monitor Models Launched
  8. iPhone 12 Bill of Materials Costs Apple 21 Percent More Than iPhone 11: Counterpoint
  9. Ex Machina’s Alex Garland Sets New Sci-Fi Movie Men With Jessie Buckley, Rory Kinnear: Report
  10. Alibaba, Tencent Said to Be Considered by Trump Administration for Addition to China Stock Ban Blacklist
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com