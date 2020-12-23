Samsung Galaxy S21 series pricing has reportedly leaked online ahead of its launch next month. As we inch closer to the phone's expected launch date, details surrounding Galaxy S21 series are emerging at an increasing pace. Just a few days ago, full specifications sheet of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra leaked online, and now pricing of all the models in the series have surfaced. The Galaxy S21 series is said to include the Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and the most premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

WinFuture has leaked the EUR pricing of all the models in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The report says that the Samsung Galaxy S21 should be priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,400) for the base 128GB model. For the slightly higher storage model, users will likely have to shell out EUR 50 (roughly Rs. 4,500) more to get the 256GB option for EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 80,900).

The slightly more premium Samsung Galaxy S21+ will reportedly to be priced at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 94,400) for the base 128GB model and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 98,900) for the 256GB model. The most premium model — Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra — is said to come in three storage options. The report says that the base 128GB model will likely be priced at EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,21,400), whereas the 256GB storage model may be offered at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,25,900).

The most expensive will likely be the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB model that will reportedly be priced at EUR 1,529 (roughly Rs. 1,37,600). The report adds that due to different VAT rates in different parts of Europe, the price may differ slightly. It adds that in regions where 5G has become the standard, the 4G model will not be launched at all and a few specific regions will offer an LTE-only version.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.