Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra have been in the rumours for some time. But after getting leaked in some renders and videos, some clear images that are claimed to be official ones showing the next-generation Samsung phones, have now been leaked online. These newly surfaced renders show the design of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, which all appear to have hole-punch displays and multiple cameras along with some prominence at the back. The Galaxy S21 series also seems to have as many as four distinct colour options.

German blog WinFuture.de and tipster Evan Blass both have leaked the marketing images of the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The images hint that the Galaxy S21 comes in four colour options, while the Galaxy S21+ could offer three colours. This is unlike the Galaxy S20 series in which the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ both had three colour versions. The Galaxy S21 Ultra images, on the other hand, suggest two colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 appears to have four different colour options to choose from

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

WinFuture.de mentions that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will have Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colour options.

Apart from the colours, the renders particularly associated with the Galaxy S21 Ultra highlight quad rear cameras along with a laser autofocus module and an LED flash. This corroborates previous reports. The most premium model in the series also appears to have a curved display. There is also the hole-punch design for the selfie camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is seen to have a camera bump with four sensors

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Moving to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ images, both appear to have a flat display and triple rear cameras — as reported in the past as well. The regular Galaxy S21 is also said to have a plastic back, while the Galaxy S21+ — alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra — could retain glass back covers from the earlier Galaxy S-series phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ appears to have triple rear cameras — just like the regular Galaxy S21

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra all three phones seem to have a curved back design. The camera bump at the back is also quite prominent.

Samsung recently hinted at the January launch of the Galaxy S21 series. It is speculated for as early as January 14. In the meantime, it does make sense for the rumour mill to churn out further details of the next-generation Galaxy phones.

