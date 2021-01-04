Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on January 14, the company has confirmed. Reports in the past have claimed that Samsung will be announcing its next-gen Samsung Galaxy ‘S' series flagship lineup on January 14, and now the company has officially announced it is hosting an event on the same day. While it hasn't really announced the monikers of the upcoming Samsung flagship, it did confirm that ‘new experiences' in mobile technology will be unveiled. As per reports, the flagship series will be called the Samsung Galaxy S21 range this year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event will be live streamed for all on Samsung.com at 10am EST (8.30pm IST) on January 14 i.e. next Thursday. Samsung has released an official invitation for the event and has published a teaser video that shows a blurry camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. There seems to be a triple camera setup on the module with the sensors sitting in one vertical line. As mentioned, the names of the phones have not been announced in the release.

Past reports indicate that the upcoming Galaxy ‘S' series will include three phones – Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phones have leaked massively in the past and this time around the camera module is said to be fused with the frame to give it a sleeker look than before.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ price, availability details (expected)

The base model - Samsung Galaxy S21 – is reported to be priced starting at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the base 128GB model, while its 256GB option was reported at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 80,600). The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, is expected to be available at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 94,000) and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 98,700) for the 128GB and 256GB storage options, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to come in three storage options. The 128GB model will likely be priced at EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,21,400), whereas the 256GB storage model may be offered at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,25,900). The most expensive will likely be the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 512GB model that will reportedly be priced at EUR 1,529 (roughly Rs. 1,37,600). Reports claim that the Galaxy S21 series would be available in South Korea on January 29.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications (expected)

WinFuture.de, a popular German publication known for its accurate leaks, recently shared the specifications of all the three phones - Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. According to the report, the three phones will come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. All models are also expected to have an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in markets including Germany, though it could be the recently launched Snapdragon 888 in the US and select other markets. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to have 8GB of RAM as standard, along with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage. There could to be up to 12GB of RAM on board on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. Storage is tipped to not be expandable in nature.

Coming to the display, Samsung Galaxy S21 is reported to have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and 421ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, could offer the same display in 6.7-inch size and 394ppi of pixel density. Both phones are also expected to have 60-120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7 protection on top.

The premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to features a 6.8-inch (1,440x3,200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 515ppi pixel density. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with 120Hz refresh rate and offer Gorilla Glass 7 protection.

Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are also expected to have a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a telephoto f/2.0 lens on top, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle f/1.8 lens. The primary and tertiary lenses of the setup could have optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup is expected to offer 3x “hybrid” optical zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also expected to feature a multiple lens setup with a 108-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), two additional zoom lenses on board with 10-megapixel resolution. One zoom lens has 35-degree field-of-view and f/2.4 aperture and the other has 10-degree field-of-view but comes with periscope optics to offer 240mm focal length. There is also a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with 120-degree field-of-view. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also has a laser autofocus system at the back.

For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with a 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.2 lens, according to the report. The lens may have 80-degree of field-of-view (FoV). The Ultra model at the front is likely to have a 40-megapixel 1/2.8-inch sensor has PDAF and laser autofocus features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 may have a 4,000mAh battery, while the battery pack of Galaxy S21+ may come with a capacity of 4,800mAh. Both phones are expected to have 25W fast charging support — alongside Qi wireless charging compatibility. There is expected to be a 5,000mAh battery on board with 45W fast charging support on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It may support wireless charging as well. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also expected to support the S Pen as an optional accessory. Connectivity options on the three phones are tipped to include a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 5G. The report says that users in Germany won't get an adapter or earphones bundled-in. The phones may not come bundled with a charger.

The three Samsung Galaxy S21 phones are also expected to be IP68-certified rating for dust and water resistance, and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

