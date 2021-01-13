Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Colour Options Tipped Through Fresh Renders, Pre Order Offers Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Colour Options Tipped Through Fresh Renders, Pre-Order Offers Leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are rumoured to have some “Custom Colors” to choose from.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 January 2021 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Roland Quandt

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come in blue, brown, and gray — alongside Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ appear in a rich red colour option
  • Some Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may have carbon fibre-like finish
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ retail box has been leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S21 series fresh renders have surfaced online to suggest new colour options ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The renders suggest that while Samsung Galaxy S21+ could feature a total of five different colours, the Galaxy S21 Ultra could come in three additional shades alongside the earlier rumoured Phantom Black and Phantom Silver — with a carbon fibre-like finish on the camera housing. Separately, pre-order offers on the Galaxy S21 series have been leaked. Retail box of the Galaxy S21+ has also been leaked that suggests the absence of in-box charger and earbuds.

Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de tweeted the renders indicating the new colours of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The renders suggest the Galaxy S21+ may come in bronze and red colour versions — alongside the earlier rumoured Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet. The two new colours may not come on the regular Galaxy S21 at least initially, though that model is also rumoured to get the three colour options as well as Phantom Pink model.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra fresh renders, on the other hand, suggest blue, brown, and gray colour options. These are likely to come alongside the Phantom Black and Phantom Silver colours that are already a part of the rumour mill. The three newly suggested colour variants of the Galaxy S21 Ultra appear to have the carbon fibre-like pattern on the camera housing.

 

Quandt mentioned that the new colour shades would be available as “Custom Colors” for the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. This suggests that the new colours could be limited in quality or to certain markets.

 

Aside from the renders suggesting the Galaxy S21 series colour options, Quandt also tweeted some images to indicate the launch of the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo EP-P4300. This could come with 9W wireless charging for compatible phones and 3.5W wireless charging for smartwatches. The new solution could be Samsung's answer to Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger.

samsung wireless charger pad duo ep p4300 leak twitter roland quandt Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo EP P4300

Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo EP-P4300 leaked
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Roland Quandt

 

Quandt further tweeted a few images showing the Samsung Wireless Charger EP-P1300. This could support 9W wireless charging.

Separately, tipster Evan Blass has leaked a couple of images that hint at the bundling of the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag for customers pre-ordering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra following its launch. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 pre-ordering customers appear to get the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy SmartTag.

samsung galaxy s21 plus ultra pre order offers images leak twitter evan blass Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 series pre-ordering customers may get Galaxy SmartTag
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

 

Blass has also leaked another image that purportedly shows the retail box of the Samsung Galaxy S21+. It seems to have a thinner design over the box of the Galaxy S20+, that suggests the absence of the in-box charger and earbuds. Some previous reports have already suggested the move that could be in line with Apple's decision to offer its latest iPhone models without in-box accessories.

samsung galaxy s21 plus retail box leak twitter evan blass Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21+ retail box appears to come without regular in-box accessories
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

 

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on Thursday, January 14 where the Galaxy S21 series is quite likely to debut. Meanwhile, we can expect some new rumours and teasers to emerge online.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

