Samsung Galaxy S21 series is likely to launch early next year if the Korean giant were to keep up with the tradition. A new leak hints that three phones in the series have passed through China's 3C certification site revealing key battery details. A separate noted tipster has also shared information regarding the display on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones. The series may see the arrival of three models – Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has taken to Weibo to share that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series has been spotted on 3C certification. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is listed with the model number SM-G9910 and as per the translation, it is rated to come with a 3,880mAh battery (standard value of 4,000mAh). This model may be equipped with 25W fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ was spotted on 3C with the model number SM-G9960 and it is tipped to pack a 4,660mAh battery. The most premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is listed to pack a 4,800mAh battery and the model number associated with this handset is SM-G9980. The tipster adds that all of three phones are expected to offer 25W fast charging support. They are likely one of the first phones to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC.

Separately, noted tipster Ice Universe has shared information regarding the displays on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The phones are designed with four sides of equal width. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S21+ come with 2D screens, which mean no curved display. The premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to have curved edges. A recent report suggests that the phones may launch early January with production beginning in 2020 itself. Render leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 may have triple rear cameras whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may see quad cameras at the back.

