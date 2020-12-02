Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged CAD Renders Leaked; Galaxy S21 Series May Be Cheaper Than Galaxy S20 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21+ may come with a 6.8-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 December 2020 11:03 IST


Photo Credit: CoverPigtou/ @xleaks

Samsung Galaxy S21+ could measure 161.90x73.70x7.80mm

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ CAD renders show size of the phone
  • It could measure 161.90x73.70x7.80mm
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series could start at $850 (roughly Rs. 62,400)

Samsung Galaxy S21+ renders have been shared by an online publication, showing the dimensions of the phone. The upcoming Galaxy S21 series has been in the news for quite some time now with leaks and renders for the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra making rounds. Now, CAD renders of the Galaxy S21+ showing the phone with minimal camera bump have surfaced. Additionally, pricing for the Galaxy S21 series has been tipped and the phones could be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20 series.

CAD renders shared by CoverPigtou in collaboration with David from @xleaks show Samsung Galaxy S21+ from various angles. The report states that the phone measures 161.55x75.6x7.86mm, that is larger than the rumoured size of the Galaxy S21, and barely larger than Samsung Galaxy S20+ that comes in at 161.90x73.70x7.80mm.

The camera design on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is quite different compared to the previous flagships. From the renders, it seems like Samsung has managed to minimise the camera bump while still giving the phone three camera sensors. The flash appears to be placed outside the camera module. A USB Type-C port and a speaker grill can be seen on the bottom.

Pricing for the upcoming Galaxy S21 series has been tipped by South Korean blog Naver. Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to be priced at between $850 (roughly Rs. 62,500) and $899 (roughly Rs. 66,100), the Galaxy S21+ may be priced between $1,050 (roughly Rs. 77,200) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 80,800), and the Galaxy S21 Ultra may be priced between $1,250 (roughly Rs. 92,000) and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 95,600). To recall, the Galaxy S20 was launched back in February at a starting price of $999 (roughly Rs. 73,500).

Previous leaks have suggested that Samsung Galaxy S21+ could come with a 120Hz refresh rate display, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and a 4,800mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The phone is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Samsung has not shared any information on the rumoured upcoming flagship smartphone series, but the phones are expected to debut earlier than usual.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S21 series

