Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ Images Leaked, Galaxy S21 Series ‘Official Cases’ Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Images Leaked, Galaxy S21 Series ‘Official Cases’ Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21+ appearing in the leaked images seems to have Phantom Violet colour option.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 December 2020 13:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Images Leaked, Galaxy S21 Series ‘Official Cases’ Surface Online Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @MauriQHD

Samsung Galaxy S21+ leaked images purportedly show its front and back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ leaked images appear with a confidential sticker
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series will receive a range of official cases
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may come with a special S Pen case

Samsung Galaxy S21+ images have been leaked on the Web. The fresh images show the phone from its front and back. The model also appears to be in working condition. In addition to the Galaxy S21+ images, the Galaxy S21 series “official cases” have also surfaced online. The new series is expected to receive a range of cases, including Clear View Cover, LED Cover, LED View Cover, Silicone Case, Leather Cover, Protective Standing Cover, and Clear Cover, among others. The Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are also rumoured to get Kvadrat cases.

Twitter user @MauriQHD leaked images showing the Samsung Galaxy S21+ in working condition. The phone has a confidential sticker at the back, suggesting that it could be a demo unit. Further, the Galaxy S21+ unit appearing in the leaked images seems to be in Phantom Violet colour option.

The leaked images show the hole-punch display that appears to have flat edges. One of the images also shows the interface of the smartphone that doesn't seem to have any major changes over the existing One UI version.

At the back, the phone appears to have the camera bump with three vertically-aligned sensors. There is also a matte finish that matches what we have on the Galaxy S20 series.

This is, of course, not the first time when we're seeing the Samsung Galaxy S21+ as the phone appeared in some leaked renders earlier. However, the latest images suggest that the new Samsung flagship is at the final stage of its testing and is just ready for launch.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal, in collaboration with MySmartPrice, also leaked some renders showing what he claims to be the official cases of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. He claimed that Samsung will launch the Clear View Cover, Led Cover, Led View Cover, Silicone Case, Leather Cover, Protective Standing Cover, Clear Protective Cover, Clear Standing Cover, and Clear Cover. All the new cases appear to have a thick back to cover the camera bump.

samsung galaxy s21 series cases covers leak mysmartprice ishan agarwal Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 series 'official cases' appear online
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Ishan Agarwal

 

The Clear View Case for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also seems to have a wider covering, which is believed to host the S Pen. Samsung is also rumoured to sell a dedicated S Pen and Silicone case combo for the premium phone. Further, the tipster has also leaked Kvadrat cases for Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra in two color variants.

samsung galaxy s21 ultra clear view cases covers leak mysmartprice ishan agarwal Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Clear View Case appears to have a room for an S Pen
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ Ishan Agarwal

 

Some of the leaked cases have a vertical window at the right. This could be to show notifications without opening the entire lid.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is so far rumoured to have the regular Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra that all are speculated to debut at a virtual event on January 14. Samsung has already started taking pre-order registrations for the new models in the US. Additionally, some recent reports carried camera samples, pricing details, and even specifications of the upcoming phones.

Given by the leaks we have in place and the time left until January 14, Samsung is likely to reveal some details about the official launch in the coming days.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Images Leaked, Galaxy S21 Series ‘Official Cases’ Surface Online Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  2. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  3. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  4. The Funniest Internet Memes That Helped Us Get Through 2020
  5. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro Debut With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display
  6. Apple Introduces Launch@Apple Mentorship Programme for College Students
  7. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  8. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  9. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  10. Realme 8 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Testing a Feature That Will Aggregate Short-Form Videos From TikTok, Instagram: Report
  2. Nokia TA-1322 Smartphone US FCC Listing Tip Specifications, Design
  3. LG Stylo 7 Leaked Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Images Leaked, Galaxy S21 Series ‘Official Cases’ Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro With Exynos 1080 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme 8 With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Google to Host ‘Hello 2021 India’ Virtual New Year’s Eve Party on YouTube, Launches Party Popper Icon on Search
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 Support Page Goes Live in India, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Vivo Y20 (2021) With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. OnePlus 8T Getting November 2020 Security Patch, OnePlus Store App for Indian Users With OxygenOS Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com