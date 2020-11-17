Technology News
loading
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Alleged Geekbench Listing Shows Snapdragon 875 SoC, Outperforms Exynos Variant

Samsung Galaxy S21+ may come with an 8GB RAM variant that runs on Android 11, as per the Geekbench listing.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 November 2020 12:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21+ may come in Exynos and Snapdragon variants

Samsung Galaxy S21+ has allegedly been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at some key specifications that can be expected from the phone. The Samsung phone with model number SM-G996 listed on the benchmarking website is believed to be the Galaxy S21+, while another report is calling it the Galaxy S21. The phone has been listed with the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and it outperforms the Exynos variant that was benchmarked back in September. Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 875 SoC next month.

The Geekbench listing shows a Samsung phone with model number SM-G996U that has been associated with the Galaxy S21+ in the past. It suggests the phone will be powered by a ‘Lahaina' SoC that is believed to be the codename for the Snapdragon 875 SoC. It's quite obvious that Samsung's latest flagship will come with the latest Qualcomm SoC, so this isn't really surprising. The rumoured Galaxy S21+ has been listed with 8GB RAM and Android 11.

The Geekbench listing was first spotted by SamMobile and the publication is referring to the model as Samsung Galaxy S21 instead of the Galaxy S21+.

The phone scored 1,120 in single-core and 3,319 in multi-core benchmarks. Back in September, a phone with model number SM-996B, also believed to be the Galaxy S21+, was spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 2100 SoC. It scored 1,040 in single-core and 3,107 in multi-core benchmarks. The phones in both the listings have 8GB RAM, Android 11, and octa-core processors. The Snapdragon 875 SoC has a base frequency of 1.80GHz while the Exynos 2100 has a base frequency of 2.21GHz.

This has been a trend with the Snapdragon and Exynos variants of the Samsung Galaxy S series, where the Snapdragon variants usually perform better. With the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the Snapdragon 865-powered phones did not come to the Indian market and this might be the case the Galaxy S21 series as well.

Qualcomm is expected to announce the Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1 while Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy S21 series a month earlier than its typical launch cycle, with reports pointing towards a mid-January launch.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

