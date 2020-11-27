Samsung Galaxy S21 series is largely expected to launch in January next year, sooner than the schedule Samsung has been following for the ‘Galaxy S' series. One of the models in the upcoming series, the Samsung Galaxy S21+, has been spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hinting at its India launch. Details about the phone have leaked on several occasions in the past and it is tipped to sport a large 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ model expected to be a part of the upcoming Galaxy S series has reportedly been spotted on the BIS certification site with model number SMG996B/DS. RootMyGalaxy was the first to spot the certification. The DS in the listing suggests dual-SIM capabilities. Apart from this, the listing doesn't offer any details about the phone except that it will launch in the Indian market.

This model is said to be the middle child in the rumoured Galaxy S21 range, between the vanilla model and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ was recently spotted on Geekbench with the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, 8GB RAM, and Android 11 software.

Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21+ could offer a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S21+ is said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter. Samsung Galaxy S21+ is expected to offer connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.1. Lastly, the phone is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is rumoured to launch on January 14 with pre-orders beginning the same day.

