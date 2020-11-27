Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tips Forthcoming India Launch

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ is listed on the BIS certification site with the model number SMG996B/DS.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 November 2020 12:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tips Forthcoming India Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @UniverseIce

Samsung Galaxy S21+ is tipped to feature a large 6.7-inch display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ is expected to offer 120Hz display refresh rate
  • Past renders claim a quad camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S21+
  • The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch in January

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is largely expected to launch in January next year, sooner than the schedule Samsung has been following for the ‘Galaxy S' series. One of the models in the upcoming series, the Samsung Galaxy S21+, has been spotted on BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hinting at its India launch. Details about the phone have leaked on several occasions in the past and it is tipped to sport a large 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ model expected to be a part of the upcoming Galaxy S series has reportedly been spotted on the BIS certification site with model number SMG996B/DS. RootMyGalaxy was the first to spot the certification. The DS in the listing suggests dual-SIM capabilities. Apart from this, the listing doesn't offer any details about the phone except that it will launch in the Indian market.

This model is said to be the middle child in the rumoured Galaxy S21 range, between the vanilla model and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S21+ was recently spotted on Geekbench with the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, 8GB RAM, and Android 11 software.

Past leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21+ could offer a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of optics, the Galaxy S21+ is said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter. Samsung Galaxy S21+ is expected to offer connectivity options like 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.1. Lastly, the phone is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is rumoured to launch on January 14 with pre-orders beginning the same day.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

