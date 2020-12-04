Samsung Galaxy S21 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S21 is largely expected to launch next month, and the phone has been subject to several rumours and tips in the past. It has now been allegedly spotted on Geekbench with the new Snapdragon 888 SoC and Android 11. The smartphone, along with two others in the Galaxy S21 series, is expected to launch on January 14 with pre-orders beginning on the same day. Leaks suggest that there may be a Samsung Galaxy S21+ model and another Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra model in the lineup.

Geekbench benchmarking site has listed a Samsung phone with model number SM-G991U. This model number is largely associated with Samsung Galaxy S21, and the listing suggests that the phone will run on Android 11 software when it launches. It is also tipped to have a processor codenamed ‘lahiana,' that is associated with the newly announced Snapdragon 888 SoC.

This next-gen flagship SoC for premium smartphones was unveiled a few days ago at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. The new chip, a successor to last year's Snapdragon 865 SoC, was speculated to be named Snapdragon 875 SoC up until now. It comes with a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem that is touted to enable compatibility for both mmWave and sub-6 networks across all major bands worldwide.

The benchmarking site also showed that Samsung Galaxy S21 may pack 8GB of RAM on board. It manages to achieve a modest single-core score of 1,075 points and a multi-core score of 2,916 points.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. The vanilla model is expected to feature a triple camera setup on the back and may be offered in colour options of light pink, violet, black, silver, grey, and black. It is expected to have an Infinity-O display, with the hole-punch cutout placed in the centre.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.