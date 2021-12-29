Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in January. But the much-awaited successor of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has already been spotted in several leaks online. A Reddit user now claims that he was been able to purchase the unreleased smartphone at a retailer in South Africa. They have shared an unboxing and a small review video of the handset on YouTube. The video shows a slim packaging that suggests Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not ship with a charger in the box.

A video of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE being unboxed was shared by Redditor u/UnknownWon, spotted by GSMArena. The video shows the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sporting a familiar design, resembling the Galaxy S21 series. However, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S21, which had a different colour tone for the camera module, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone sports the same colour across the back of the smartphone, as per the video.

In the unboxing video posted by the user, it appears that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will ship without a charger in the box. The Redditor also shows the initial setup of the smartphone in the video, suggesting that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs the company's One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. The user later posted a video with a review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, detailing some of the features of the device.

According to the Redditor, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE currently offers the ability to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, but without the option of adaptive refresh rate that helps in extending battery life. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging. The camera sensors on the S21 FE are reportedly the same as the S20 FE, according to the Redditor. The display of the phone appears to have a slight green tinge when compared to the user's Poco X3 smartphone, according to the video. The phone appears to have an optical fingerprint scanner as opposed to the ultrasonic scanner used on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Previously, official Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone covers were spotted on the company's website, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from Samsung's upcoming smartphone. Samsung is yet to provide an official launch date for the smartphone, but previous reports suggest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be launched on January 11. The smartphone is tipped to cost GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 70,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to cost GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 75,200), according to an earlier leak.