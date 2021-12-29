Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing and Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to feature the same sensors as the Galaxy S20 FE.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 December 2021 13:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing and Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE covers (pictured) were recently spotted on the Samsung Colombia website

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is yet to be launched by Samsung
  • The user’s Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is allegedly powered by a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in January. But the much-awaited successor of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has already been spotted in several leaks online. A Reddit user now claims that he was been able to purchase the unreleased smartphone at a retailer in South Africa. They have shared an unboxing and a small review video of the handset on YouTube. The video shows a slim packaging that suggests Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not ship with a charger in the box.

A video of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE being unboxed was shared by Redditor u/UnknownWon, spotted by GSMArena. The video shows the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sporting a familiar design, resembling the Galaxy S21 series. However, unlike the Samsung Galaxy S21, which had a different colour tone for the camera module, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone sports the same colour across the back of the smartphone, as per the video.

In the unboxing video posted by the user, it appears that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will ship without a charger in the box. The Redditor also shows the initial setup of the smartphone in the video, suggesting that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs the company's One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 out of the box. The user later posted a video with a review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, detailing some of the features of the device.

According to the Redditor, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE currently offers the ability to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, but without the option of adaptive refresh rate that helps in extending battery life. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging. The camera sensors on the S21 FE are reportedly the same as the S20 FE, according to the Redditor. The display of the phone appears to have a slight green tinge when compared to the user's Poco X3 smartphone, according to the video. The phone appears to have an optical fingerprint scanner as opposed to the ultrasonic scanner used on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.

Previously, official Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone covers were spotted on the company's website, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from Samsung's upcoming smartphone. Samsung is yet to provide an official launch date for the smartphone, but previous reports suggest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be launched on January 11. The smartphone is tipped to cost GBP 699 (roughly Rs. 70,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to cost GBP 749 (roughly Rs. 75,200), according to an earlier leak.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Video, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Galaxy S21 FE Specifications
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 Android 12 Update Rolling Out: Reports

