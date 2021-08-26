Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been reportedly spotted on Google Play Console. This model is rumoured to be a toned-down variant of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21. The design of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may likely see a lot of similarities with the flagship series but specifications may be stripped down to introduce an aggressive price tag. The purported Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been leaked on many occasions in the past. Its recent render leaks suggest a flat display with a central hole-punch cutout for selfie camera.

MyFixGuide spotted the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE listing on Google Play Console. Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 660 GPU. The display is likely to feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,009 pixels) resolution and is expected to run Android 11. The image attached with the Google Play Console listing suggests that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may have a flat display with a hole-punch cutout placed in the top centre for the selfie camera.

The leaked image via the Google Play Console listing is identical to the recent 360-degree render leak. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to get the same camera module design on the back as the other Galaxy S21 models. The phone is likely to incorporate a triple rear camera setup. The speaker grille, the SIM tray, and the USB Type-C port are tipped to be placed at the bottom edge, whereas the volume, power buttons are situated on the right edge. There will likely be an in-display fingerprint sensor on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Past leaks claim that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come in Blue, Grey, Green, Violet, and White finishes. It may sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm. A separate report also suggested that the handset will come with a 4,500mAh battery.