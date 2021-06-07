Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch in the coming months and latest rumours suggest that it will be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Samsung offers the FE versions with flagship performance but at a lower price point than its current-generation flagship model. The Galaxy S20 FE is a tweaked variant of the Galaxy S20 with Snapdragon 865 (Exynos 990 in India) but with a lower price tag. Additionally, alleged renders of the Galaxy S21 FE have leaked, showing off the design and colour options of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price (expected)

Samsung has not shared any details about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S21 FE but the phone is expected to launch in August this year. There have been some leaks hinting at the specifications for the phone and now, its pricing seems to have leaked. According to Korean publication Herald, the Galaxy S21 FE will be priced between KRW 700,000 (roughly Rs. 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (roughly Rs. 52,500). This would make the phone cheaper than Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that was launched at KRW 899,900 (roughly Rs. 59,000). In India, the Exynos 990 SoC-powered Galaxy S20 FE was launched at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

In terms of design, renders of the Galaxy S21 FE have been shared by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter and they show four colour options — black, purple, white, and a green-ish shade. The renders show a triple rear camera setup housed in a vertical orientation just like the Galaxy S21 series. A centrally located hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera can be spotted as well. There are slim bezels all around.

In the past, the Galaxy S21 FE has been tipped to feature a 6.4-inch display that is slightly larger than the 6.2-inch display of the vanilla Galaxy S21. It has also been tipped to pack a larger 4,500mAh battery compared to the 4,000mAh on the Galaxy S21. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in August alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.