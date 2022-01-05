Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India and specifications have been revealed. While the price has been reported by a tipster who claims that the phone could cost a little more than the upcoming OnePlus 9RT, the specifications have been revealed by a listing on Amazon India. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is teased to come with the “fastest chip” from the South Korean company, which hints that it could be powered by Exynos 2100 in India. Samsung has already launched the smartphone in the UK.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India could start at Rs. 52,000, and it could actually cost between Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 49,000, as per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar. He says that the price of the Samsung phone will be more than its competitors, especially OnePlus 9RT which could be priced between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 44,000.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

A listing page on Amazon shows Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in its full glory. The listing has been made live a day after the phone was launched in the UK. The phone runs on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLE 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The India variant is likely to come with Exynos 2100 SoC. The RAM and storage models are yet to be revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a triple rear camera setup which houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with 30x Space Zoom feature. At the front, the phone gets a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. The phone also comes with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature for wirelessly charging other devices.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. The phone also packs an under-display fingerprint sensor.

