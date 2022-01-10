Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 120Hz Display, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price in India starts at Rs. 49,999.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2022 13:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 120Hz Display, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was launched in India on Monday, and it will be available via Samsung.com, Amazon India, other leading online portals, as well as offline retailers from January 11. The smartphone will be available starting at an introductory price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant, going up to Rs. 53,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Introductory offers will be valid until January 17, the company said.

