Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s European Prices and Colour Variants Leak

Samsung is expected to offer the Galaxy S21 FE in Black, White, Green, and Pink colour variants.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 2 December 2021 13:23 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s European Prices and Colour Variants Leak

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to be released in January 2022

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to support 5G connectivity
  • The base model is reportedly going to be priced at EUR 660 (Rs. 55,949)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is believed to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is believed to be hitting the shelves just in time for CES 2022 in January. The build-up to this highly anticipated launch has been plagued by many delays. The smartphone, which was earlier expected to be launched during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event in October, is yet to be officially announced by Samsung. Nonetheless, several details about Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have leaked so far. A new report has now tipped the smartphone's colour variants as well its European prices once again.

According to the report by WinFuture, the base 8GB/128GB model of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's is going to be priced at EUR 660 (Rs. 55,980), with the 256GB variant costing EUR 705 (Rs. 59,797). The report has says that the price of the phone specifically for the German market will be EUR 649 (Rs. 55,047) for the base version and EUR 699 (Rs. 59,288) for the top storage variant. This is the same as the launch price for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Notably, the new leak differs from a leaked listing that suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced starting at EUR 920 (roughly Rs. 77,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

In terms of colour variations, Samsung is said to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in a standard Black colour, along with White, Pink, and Green.

Based on previous leaks, we may now have a full picture as to what we can expect from the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (leaked)

Samsung is rumoured to fit the Galaxy S21 FE with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, but may also go for the Exynos 2100 SoC for some markets. Previously leaked live images also suggest that the device is going to have a plastic build with a rear camera bump. It is tipped to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 32-megapixel hole-punch camera in the centre. Also, the display is said to have a refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. Past leaks also suggest that the phone will feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to pack a triple rear camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a depth sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. It is said to be a 5G phone with Bluetooth v5.1 and Wi-Fi 6 support. The phone is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Samsung, Galaxy
PS Plus December 2021 Free Games Include Godfall, Mortal Shell, Lego DC Super-Villains
Android Auto Update to Bring Smart Replies Feature, Digital Car Key, Always-On Music Button, More

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s European Prices and Colour Variants Leak
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  3. OnePlus 10 Series Tipped to Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
  6. Vu Televisions Launches Exclusive Online Store in India
  7. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Black Edition TWS Earphones Debut in India
  9. Uber Rides Can Now Be Booked via WhatsApp in India: All Details
  10. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus RT India Price Tipped, 8GB RAM Variant Said to Retail at Rs. 39,999
  2. Vivo S12 Pro Specifications Tipped to Include 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera, 50-Megapixel Selfie Shooter
  3. Tesla Cyberquad for Kids With 24 Km Range, Crybertruck-Inspired Design Launched
  4. Reddit Gets New Real-Time Features Including Live Voting and Comments Count, Typing Indicators, More
  5. Hawkeye Episode 3: Is Maya’s Uncle Wilson Fisk From Daredevil?
  6. iQoo Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Kickstarts With 'The Grind' Mini Tournament
  7. YouTube Premium Users Get Listening Controls on Android, iOS: Report
  8. OnePlus 10, OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Volatility Is Colossal: Vladimir Putin Calls for Greater Crypto Monitoring, Regulation
  10. Google Photos for Android Gets New Memories Collections, Fresh Widget
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com