Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted in Hastily Pulled Instagram Teaser

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is speculated to launch in September or October.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 August 2021 12:44 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted in Hastily Pulled Instagram Teaser

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Samsung

This could be our first look at Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE purportedly appeared on a teaser
  • The company pulled that teaser once it gain some attraction
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could share many similarities with Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's launch is still a mystery, but ahead of an official confirmation, the phone briefly appeared on Samsung's Instagram account. The South Korean company gave us a glimpse of the new phone through a teaser posted on Instagram on Monday that it pulled shortly after the image attracted eyeballs. The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was initially expected at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event that is happening later this week. However, the company reportedly delayed the launch due to some supply constraints.

As reported by SamMobile, the official Instagram account of Samsung had posted the teaser showing off a new smartphone with a triple rear camera setup. The teaser was essentially meant to promote Samsung devices for students joining schools.

Although the design of the smartphone appeared in the teaser was similar to that of the Galaxy S21, the phone was seen with a camera bump in the same colour of its body. That made it different from the flagship. The phone was, thus, believed to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that was leaked in some press renders previously.

However, just hours after some news reports suggesting the teaser as an official sneak peek of the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung removed the Instagram post. That move indicated the company had accidentally posted a teaser image of the unannounced phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch was originally expected to take place alongside the company's new foldable phones. However, a recent report suggested a delay in the launch and speculated that it would be held sometime in September or October.

Looking at the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that was launched last year, the Galaxy S21 FE is likely to share some key specifications of the Galaxy S21 flagship. These could include the 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 25W fast charging support. You could also expect some differences, such as a larger 4,500mAh battery and a wider variety of colour options over the Galaxy S21.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Web, Desktop Getting Photo Editing Tools; Android Beta Gets New Emojis: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted in Hastily Pulled Instagram Teaser
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  3. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  4. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  5. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  6. Vi Rs. 449 Prepaid Plan Brings Double Data, 1-Year Zee5 Premium Subscription
  7. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition With AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU Launched in India
  10. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Launch on August 17, Sale via Flipkart
#Latest Stories
  1. Boeing Assessing Launch Dates in August for CST-100 Starliner Space Capsule
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted in Hastily Pulled Instagram Teaser
  3. WhatsApp Web, Desktop Getting Photo Editing Tools; Android Beta Gets New Emojis: Report
  4. Poloniex Cryptocurrency Exchange Agrees to Pay $10.4 Million to Settle US SEC Charges
  5. Vi RedX Family Plan With Up to Five Member Connections Launched
  6. Ether Rocks: Digital Rock Paintings Fetching Six-Digit Figures on Ethereum Blockchain
  7. Justice League 2 ‘A Number of Years Away’, DCEU Producer Charles Roven Says
  8. PUBG-Maker Krafton’s Share Prices Tumble as Much as 20 Percent on IPO Debut
  9. Amazon, Top Indian Seller Cloudtail End Relationship Amid Regulatory Heat Over Preferential Treatment
  10. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion to Launch in India on August 17, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com