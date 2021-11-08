Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Launch January 4, Galaxy S22 May Be Unveiled on February 8

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Launch January 4, Galaxy S22 May Be Unveiled on February 8

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may have a similar design as the flagship Galaxy S21 series.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 November 2021 16:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped to Launch January 4, Galaxy S22 May Be Unveiled on February 8

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may pack a 4,500mAh battery and is likley to support 25W fast charging

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be unveiled on the side-lines of CES 2022
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with S Pen support
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 sale may commence from February 18

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has not launched yet, even though leaks have been in abundance. The predecessor Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was unveiled in September, and the Galaxy S21 FE is presumably delayed due to chip shortages and supply constraints worldwide. A new leak reveals a possible new launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and even the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The latter, the flagship Galaxy S series from Samsung, is likely to include multiple models just like every year.

Prolific tipster Jon Prosser has tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch on January 4 next year with no pre-order timeline. The phone will likely go on sale from January 11 onwards. Next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where generally new products are announced, will begin in Las Vegas on January 5. Samsung will presumably unveil the Galaxy S21 FE in pre-event media keynotes. Of course, this is pure speculation and Samsung has made no official announcement yet.

The tipster additionally reports that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be unveiled on February 8 next year at 10am ET (8.30pm IST). Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will likely begin the same day and sales may commence from February 18.

Prior to this, Prosser leaked hands-on images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model. As per the leaked images, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra appears to have a hole-punch display with curved edges. The images also suggest that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could include a dedicated space for an S Pen. On the back, the Galaxy S22 Ultra seems to have a quad rear camera setup, along with an LED flash module.

As for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the phone is likely to have a similar design pattern as the Galaxy S21 series. The handset may feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has been tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. In addition, the Galaxy S21 FE may pack a 4,500mAh battery and 25W fast charging.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
