Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Alleged 360 Degree Renders Leaked, Launch Could Be Delayed as Production Just Started

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Alleged 360-Degree Renders Leaked, Launch Could Be Delayed as Production Just Started

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch could be delayed to September or October.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 July 2021 13:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Alleged 360-Degree Renders Leaked, Launch Could Be Delayed as Production Just Started

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders show off its design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch in August
  • The phone does not have an official release date
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come in four colours

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has allegedly leaked ahead of its launch in the form of 360-degree renders. The phone can be seen in three colours with a triple rear camera setup. The alleged Galaxy S21 FE looks quite similar to the vanilla Galaxy S21, that is typically the case with the company's FE models. Additionally, a separate report states the Galaxy S21 FE has gone into production now and that its launch will be delayed. The company was expected to launch the FE model in August.

Samsung has released a few FE models in the past that bring flagship level performance at a more affordable price point. It is expected to do the same with the Galaxy S21 FE, renders for which have been shared by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks). Four colourways — Black, Green, Purple, and White — can be seen in the 360-degree gifs shared on Twitter. A triple rear camera can be seen, in a similar design as Samsung Galaxy S21. There is a single centrally located hole-punch cutout at the front. The power and volume buttons can be seen on the right side as well.

These 360-degree renders match the render images that were previously shared by Blass.

Additionally, a report by Phonearena, citing a South Korean publication, states that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has only now entered production. The reason for this delay was the chip shortage that now seems to be improving. The phone was expected to launch in August, but the report states it will now be delayed. It adds that the company will initially only produce 1.1 million units with a target of selling 6 million units this year. The phone is now expected to release in September or October.

Samsung has not shared any information on the Galaxy S21 FE yet and it is unclear when the phone will be unveiled. Back in March, Samsung's product launch timeline was allegedly leaked and it suggested that an FE model would release on August 19. Notably, the company is expected to hold its ‘Galaxy Unpacked' event on August 11.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Announces Nord Ambassador Program for Fans Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Alleged 360-Degree Renders Leaked, Launch Could Be Delayed as Production Just Started
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Widow Is Out Now, but Why Is It Not on Disney+ Hotstar?
  2. BSNL Launches Rs. 447 Plan With No Daily Data Restriction to Rival Jio, Airtel
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC Confirmed
  4. Realme to Launch Affordable 5G Phones in India Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Shiba Inu Launches Its Own Token Exchange Platform
  7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HR) Review: Slim and Light Gaming Laptop
  8. Vivo X70 Tipped to Come With f/1.15 Aperture, Five-Axis Image Stabilisation
  9. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition to Go on Pre-Bookings Again in India on July 12
  10. OnePlus Announces Loyalty Programme Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Giant 3D Cat Comes to Life in Huge Billboard in Tokyo, Japan
  2. Google Calendar Gets RSVP Option for Attending Meetings Virtually
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Galaxy F22, Galaxy M32 to Get 2 Years of OS, 3 Years of Security Updates: Report
  4. Twitter Appoints India Interim Chief Compliance Officer, Says Need 8 Weeks to Fill Required Posts
  5. Blaupunkt CyberSound Series Smart Android TV Range Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features
  6. How Can You Prevent Ransomware Attacks? Cybersecurity Experts From Okta, Rapid7, Recorded Future, and Team Cymru Explain
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Alleged 360-Degree Renders Leaked, Launch Could Be Delayed as Production Just Started
  8. OnePlus Announces Nord Ambassador Program for Fans Ahead of OnePlus Nord 2 5G Launch
  9. Zomato Prices Rs. 9,375-Crore IPO at Rs. 72–Rs. 76 per Share, to Open on July 14
  10. OnePlus Responds to App Throttling Debacle, Says It’s for ‘Smooth Experience While Reducing Power Consumption’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com