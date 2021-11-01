Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly launch during next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where generally new products are announced.

As per a report by SamMobile, CES 2022 will begin in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on January 5 and will continue until January 8. This appears to be in line with an older report citing January 11 as a possible announcement date.

A tech community has argued that the new report sounds quite plausible since the handset won't get much competition during the forum. After all, CES is mostly about concept consumer electronics and mobile devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE should have been released by now, but a string of unfortunate events forced the company to delay the launch of one of the most anticipated Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

Details of the Galaxy S21 FE's specifications have surface on multiple occasions earlier via various tips and reports. The handset has been tipped to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It may feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also surfaced on the support page of Samsung's German website with model number SM-G990B/DS. The ‘DS' in the number suggests dual-SIM capability of the smartphone.

The Galaxy S21 FE may pack a 4,500mAh battery and support 45W and 25W fast charging.

The handset may come in four colour options — Blue, Green, Grey, and Violet.

For optics, the Galaxy S21 FE may feature a triple rear camera module, similar to the one on the Galaxy S21 handsets.