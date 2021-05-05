Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Production May Begin in July, Colour Options Leak

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to have a design similar to Galaxy S21 series with a few changes.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 May 2021 14:17 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come in Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White colour options

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to feature a 6.4-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may pack a 4,500mAh battery
  • The body may be constructed from a glass-like plastic composite

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is reported to be in the works and its production may start sometime in July. This is likely going to be an upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched last year. There were two models that were launched in the Fan Edition range – Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The 5G model was powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC in all markets. Samsung may be looking to introduce the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in a similar fashion.

Noted analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC Ross Young has tweeted that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may start production in July. He doesn't offer an exact launch timeline for the phone, but if Samsung were to follow tradition, then it may be unveiled sometime in September. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India in October, with the 5G model arriving in March this year.

Young has also leaked colour options of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The phone is tipped to be made available in four colour options – Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White. Apart from this, nothing else has been leaked. The phone looks to be a stripped down version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series that is likely to be attached with a more aggressive price point.

Renders of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE were leaked recently, and they show a design similar to Galaxy S21 series with a few changes. The renders detail the design of the upcoming smartphone and the handset expected is to be fairly similar to Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones. The small change on the back of Galaxy S21 FE is the camera bump. It is protruding from the back panel instead of the metal frame as compared to the other smartphones in the series. The body is also expected to be constructed from a glass-like plastic composite.

The Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to have a 6.4-inch display with a punch-hole camera that is slightly bigger than the vanilla Galaxy S21. The FE variant is said to measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm and pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
