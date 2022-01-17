Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G that made its debut in India on January 10 has got its first update. As per the changelog, the smartphone has got the January 2022 security patch, improved stability, performance enhancements, and bug fixes. A successor to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the Galaxy S21 FE is a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21. It comes with triple rear cameras and a 120Hz AMOLED display. The Indian variant comes with the Exynos 2100 SoC and runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.

As per the update changelog received on the review Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G handset with Gadgets 360, the update has firmware version G990EXXU1BUL5/ G990EODM1BUL5/ G990EXXU1BUL5, and is 441.69MB in size. The update brings the January 2022 Android security patch along with overall stability, bug fixes, new and/ or enhanced features and performance improvements. Furthermore, Samsung apps such as Samsung Notes Add-ons, Galaxy Wearable, Samsung Notes, Samsung Internet, Samsung Health, SmartThings, Samsung Members, and Samsung Pay have also been updated to the latest version.

A report by SamMobile claims that users in the US have also got the update. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G users will get a notification to install the update or users can also manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by Exynos 2100 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and upto 256GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also Wireless Dex support for connecting the phone to a larger screen. It is IP68-rated for dust- and water-resistant. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support.