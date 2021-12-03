Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Date, Colour Variants Tipped

Initial Samsung Galaxy S21 FE supplies will reportedly be limited due to the ongoing chip shortage.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 December 2021 19:17 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India Launch Date, Colour Variants Tipped

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

Recently leaked renders (pictured) of the Galaxy S21 FE suggest it could sport a familar design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch at CES 2022
  • The smartphone is tipped to feature Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 SoCs
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could come in White, Black, Pink, and Green colours

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could launch in India around the same date as the global launch of the upcoming smartphone, according to a new report. The smartphone was previously expected to launch this year as a successor to Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that was launched in October 2020. The smartphone is expected to arrive during CES 2022 and has now been tipped to launch in India around the same time. Meanwhile, the smartphone has also been tipped to launch in four colour options.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has previously been tipped to launch at CES 2022, and a report by 91Mobiles citing industry sources states that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch in India alongside the global announcement of the smartphone in January. The smartphone was previously expected to be launched during Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on October 20. Initial supplies of the handset are also expected to be limited, due to the ongoing global chip shortage, according to the report.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colour options (expected)

Previous reports state that the Galaxy S21 FE could feature familiar design elements from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. According to the report, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could come in Black, Green, Pink, and White colour options.

This is in contrast to an older report that has suggested the smartphone could be launched in Black, Cream, Lavender, and White colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

The smartphone is expected to launch with either the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoCs under the hood, and the report states that Indian customers may get access to the Exynos 2100 powered smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was also recently spotted in live images on Twitter, suggesting the phone could come with a plastic build with support for reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to come with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, and could pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Samsung is also tipped to launch the Galaxy S21 FE with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung, Galaxy S21 FE India launch, Galaxy S21 FE launch date, Galaxy S21 FE specifications
David Delima
Battlegrounds Mobile India Ask Players to Transfer PUBG Mobile Data, Sets December 31 Deadline

