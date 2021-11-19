Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has appeared in live images on Twitter, showing off a familiar design and a plastic build on the company's much-rumoured smartphone that is expected to launch early next year. The images have surfaced nearly a week after specifications and marketing images for the Galaxy S21 FE leaked online. The device, which many expected would arrive this year, is rumoured to arrive at CES 2022 in January; it could feature Samsung's in-house Exynos 2100 SoC, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, according to reports.

According to images shared by a user on Twitter spotted by GSMArena, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears to have a plastic build. The device looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, including the rear camera bump. The image shared online shows off the device in Black, with a triple camera setup. According to previous leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary sensory, along with an ultra-wide sensor and a depth sensor.

We have previously reported that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was thought to have been spotted on Geekbench with the Exynos 2100 SoC, while Samsung is expected to sell the upcoming device in White, Lavender, Cream, and Black colours. Meanwhile, the images shared by the Twitter user suggested that the Galaxy S21 FE could sport a similar screen to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, with a punch-hole camera. A screen showing a setting to allow reverse wireless charging can also be seen, which suggests the device could retain its predecessor's ability to charge accessories wirelessly using the built-in 4,500mAh battery.

The user has also shared more information regarding the Galaxy S21 FE specifications, much of which has appeared in previous leaks online.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

Based on previous leaks regarding the device, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch with either the Exynos 2100 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, depending on the market. The device could be equipped with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could come with a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, including an ultra-wide angle sensor as well as a depth sensor.

On the front, the device is expected to sport a 32-megapixel camera sensor located in the centre-aligned hole-punch. Previous reports have suggested that Samsung could add an in-screen fingerprint sensor on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The device is expected to support 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The device was previously expected to be launched during the company's Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event on October 20, but is now tipped to arrive in time for CES 2022 in January.