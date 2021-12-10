Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Leak Shows Green Colour Variant

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) renders have leaked, this time showing a green colour variant. The smartphone, which is said to launch next month, has been in the news lately. Its full specifications surfaced online recently, and it is said to come equipped with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 SoC, depending on the market. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to run One UI 4.0 based on Google's latest operating system Android 12.

The images of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE were shared by tipster Snoopy, and they show a Green colour smartphone that has the exact same design as the ones that have been leaked in the past. This doesn't come as a surprise because the reports have already mentioned that the Samsung phone is said to come in Black, Green, Pink, and White colours. However, there is no official information on the same.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

As per a recent report, the Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X hole-punch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it may get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or an Exynos 2100 SoC paired with up to or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may get a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide angle lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a telephoto lens that offer 3x optical zoom. As mentioned, the phone may run Android 12-based OneUI 4.0, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging as well as 15W wireless fast charging support.