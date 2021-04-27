Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Come With 4,500mAh Battery Capacity, Larger Than Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may have a 6.4-inch display making it larger than the regular Galaxy S21.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 April 2021 16:28 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Come With 4,500mAh Battery Capacity, Larger Than Galaxy S21

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE renders have previously shown a flat display

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch in August this year
  • Samsung has not shared any details about the Galaxy S21 FE
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to have a smaller battery than Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly come with a bigger battery than the Galaxy S21. According to a report, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will have a 4,500mAh battery, just like the Galaxy S20 FE, although earlier rumours had pointed to an even bigger battery. Even at 4,500mAh though, it's a bigger battery than the 4,000mAh the Galaxy S21 packs, although the Galaxy S21+ has an even bigger, 4,800mAh battery. As of now, there is no official information from Samsung about the Galaxy S21 FE but there have been some leaks in the past that hint at some of its specifications.

Samsung released the Galaxy S20 FE back in September of 2020 and the phone was a more affordable option with flagship specifications, compared to the regular Galaxy S20 lineup. The Korean tech giant is expected to do the same with its Galaxy S21 and release a Galaxy S21 FE. Now, new details about this phone that is believed to carry model number SM-G990B have surfaced pertaining to the battery capacity. The rumoured Galaxy S21 FE is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery.

According to the report by Galaxyclub, the Galaxy S21 FE's battery comes with model number EB-BG990ABY and has a rated capacity of 4,370mAh. This suggests the typical capacity will be 4,500mAh, which is the same as the Galaxy S20 FE. However, it was believed that just like the Galaxy S20 FE had the same battery capacity as the Galaxy S20+, the Galaxy S21 FE will come with the same capacity as the Galaxy S21+, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S21+ has a 4,800mAh battery. The Galaxy S21 FE was also expected to come with a 4,800mAh battery but at least it is still bigger than the one on the Galaxy S21.

Earlier this month, alleged renders and some details about the Galaxy S21 FE surfaced suggesting the phone will have a flat 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.20-inch display. The FE variant is said to measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm.

Samsung has not shared details on the Galaxy S21 FE but last month, an alleged product launch timeline from the company reportedly leaked and it suggested that an FE Unlocked event is planned for August 19 this year. However, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Update Brings Camera Improvements, May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Come With 4,500mAh Battery Capacity, Larger Than Galaxy S21
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Said to be Working on Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. BigBasket Data of Over 20 Million Users Allegedly Leaked on Dark Web
  3. The Most Popular Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 With SpO2 Tracking
  4. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  5. Apple Ad Tracking Changes’ Impact Will Hinge on App Developers: Privacy Chief
  6. Vivo V21 5G to Launch in India on April 29
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Paytm, CRED Bring Initiatives to Help Ramp Up Oxygen Supply in India
  9. Mi 11X First Impressions: Premium Specs at an Attention-Grabbing Price
  10. Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21, Vivo V21e With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. NASA Discovery That May Help Crack Mystery Behind Explosion of Stars
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Come With 4,500mAh Battery Capacity, Larger Than Galaxy S21
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Update Brings Camera Improvements, May 2021 Android Security Patch: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Is Rebranded Galaxy A42 5G, as per Google Play Console Listing: Report
  6. Apex Legends to Get Permanent 3v3 Team Deathmatch Mode, New Legend Called Valkyrie, More With Legacy Update
  7. COVID-19: Tech CEOs, Investors Pledge Support as India Battles Second Wave
  8. Zoom Rolls Out Immersive View to Bring Participants Together in a Virtual Room
  9. Tesla First Quarter Results Beat Wall Street Estimate as Bitcoin Sales, Environmental Credits Boost Revenue
  10. Paytm, CRED Launch Initiatives to Tackle Oxygen Shortages From COVID-19 Crisis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com