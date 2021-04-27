Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly come with a bigger battery than the Galaxy S21. According to a report, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will have a 4,500mAh battery, just like the Galaxy S20 FE, although earlier rumours had pointed to an even bigger battery. Even at 4,500mAh though, it's a bigger battery than the 4,000mAh the Galaxy S21 packs, although the Galaxy S21+ has an even bigger, 4,800mAh battery. As of now, there is no official information from Samsung about the Galaxy S21 FE but there have been some leaks in the past that hint at some of its specifications.

Samsung released the Galaxy S20 FE back in September of 2020 and the phone was a more affordable option with flagship specifications, compared to the regular Galaxy S20 lineup. The Korean tech giant is expected to do the same with its Galaxy S21 and release a Galaxy S21 FE. Now, new details about this phone that is believed to carry model number SM-G990B have surfaced pertaining to the battery capacity. The rumoured Galaxy S21 FE is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery.

According to the report by Galaxyclub, the Galaxy S21 FE's battery comes with model number EB-BG990ABY and has a rated capacity of 4,370mAh. This suggests the typical capacity will be 4,500mAh, which is the same as the Galaxy S20 FE. However, it was believed that just like the Galaxy S20 FE had the same battery capacity as the Galaxy S20+, the Galaxy S21 FE will come with the same capacity as the Galaxy S21+, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has a 4,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S21+ has a 4,800mAh battery. The Galaxy S21 FE was also expected to come with a 4,800mAh battery but at least it is still bigger than the one on the Galaxy S21.

Earlier this month, alleged renders and some details about the Galaxy S21 FE surfaced suggesting the phone will have a flat 6.4-inch display. The Galaxy S21 comes with a 6.20-inch display. The FE variant is said to measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm.

Samsung has not shared details on the Galaxy S21 FE but last month, an alleged product launch timeline from the company reportedly leaked and it suggested that an FE Unlocked event is planned for August 19 this year. However, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.