Samsung Galaxy S21 case renders have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the possible design of the smartphone's rear camera module. The images also show that the smartphone will come with a flat display. As per the renders shared on Twitter, the flagship handset will have three rear cameras lined up in a vertical fashion, with the LED flash placed adjacent to the camera module near the top. The renders also suggest that the volume rocker and the power button will be on the right side of the handset.

As per the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 cases tweeted by noted tipster Ice Universe, first spotted by SamMobile, the smartphone's rear camera module has a new design element. Instead of having a rectangular/ circular-rectangle shape, two corners of the module have chamfered edges. The camera sensors are placed in circular cutouts in a vertical fashion and the LED flash is placed adjacent to the top-most camera. The physical buttons are seen on the right side of the frame.

Samsung Galaxy S21 features, specifications (expected)

Earlier this month, a report claimed that Samsung Galaxy S21 will run on One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. It is expected to be powered by either Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 SoC. The phone may sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with 120Hz refresh rate.

For photos and videos, the Galaxy S21 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide snapper, a 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy S21 may include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with at least 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be unveiled in mid-January with sales starting from early February.

