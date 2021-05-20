Technology News
loading
  Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition With Phantom Black Back Panel, Gold Accents Launched

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition With Phantom Black Back Panel, Gold Accents Launched

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition has the iconic Olympic logo on the back and is up for reservation.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 May 2021 13:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition With Phantom Black Back Panel, Gold Accents Launched

Photo Credit: NTT Docomo

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition brings a new colourway
  • Pricing for the phone has not been shared yet
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition sports gold accents

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition has been launched in Japan, continuing Samsung's collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The phone is essentially a new colourway for Samsung Galaxy S21 that brings a Phantom Blue back panel with Gold accents. There is an Olympic logo on the back as well. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition carries the same specifications as the original Galaxy S21 that was launched globally in January this year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition price, availability

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition has not been shared yet and as per an NTT Docomo listing, the phone is up for reservation in Japan. The website also states sale is scheduled to start in June or later. As of now, it is unclear if the Olympic Games Edition will launch internationally.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition runs Android 11 with One UI on top. It features a 6.2-inch Flat full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+ certification, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in all markets (except in US where it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888), along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Olympic Games Edition houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 12-megapixel primary Dual Pixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, and a 64-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 lens and hybrid optic 3x zoom. There is a 10-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G (NSA and SA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with an all-new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports USB PD 3.0 fast charging. The phone measures 151.7x71.2x7.9mm and weighs 171 grams.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington
Huawei MateBook 16 Laptop, Huawei Smart Screen SE TV Models Launched: Price, Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition With Phantom Black Back Panel, Gold Accents Launched
