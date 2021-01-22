Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 4G Model Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, May Launch in Markets With no 5G Support

Samsung Galaxy S21 4G Model Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, May Launch in Markets With no 5G Support

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series was unveiled globally during a virtual Galaxy Unpacked event last week.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 January 2021 14:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 4G Model Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, May Launch in Markets With no 5G Support

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in India starts at Rs. 69,999

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G range is up for pre-orders in India
  • 4G variant likely to be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy S21 5G models
  • Samsung has offered no hints of a 4G model launching in the future

Samsung Galaxy S21 4G models have been certified on Bluetooth SIG, just a week three 5G-ready Galaxy S21 models were launched. The new listing hints that Samsung may be looking to introduce 4G variants in regions where 5G rollout has not commenced. The model numbers spotted on the certification site are SM-G990F and SM-G990F_DS. For those unaware, DS stands for dual-SIM support. The Samsung Galaxy S21 models launched last week include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Bluetooth SIG has listed Samsung Galaxy S21 4G models with model numbers SM-G990F and SM-G990F_DS. These 4G models should lack 5G modem and antennas and this could mean that they may be priced cheaper than the 5G counterpart. Samsung made no such declarations during the launch event, and it remains to be seen what the company has up its sleeve for markets that don't support 5G.

In India, for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G model is up for pre-order. If the company is indeed planning to introduce a 4G model, it should likely make it available at a lesser price in the future. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in India starts at Rs. 69,999. The Bluetooth listing does not offer any other details apart from the hint that Samsung may be working on a 4G counterpart for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. The Bluetooth SIG listing was first spotted by Gizmochina.

In any event, if there will be a 4G variant for the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung should likely introduce the same for Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as well. This is the first time that the Samsung Galaxy ‘S' series is offering stylus support on one of its flagships. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S Pen and the company has even launched a special case to hold the stylus in.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 4G, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Mirzapur Makers, Amazon Prime Video Face Supreme Court Notices in Plea for Ban on Web Series
Realme Watch 2 Specifications, Image Surface on US FCC Site Ahead of Official Announcement

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 4G Model Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, May Launch in Markets With no 5G Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  2. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  3. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  4. Two OnePlus Watch Variants Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Include 6GB RAM
  6. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get First OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  8. New Signal Update Brings WhatsApp-Like Features
  9. Realme Race Pro, Realme X9 Pro Specifications Surface Online: Report
  10. Alphabet Shutting Down Loon, That Used Balloon Alternative to Cell Towers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page; Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  4. Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
  5. Samsung Said to Consider $10-Billion Texas Chipmaking Plant
  6. Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch
  7. Apple Said to Plan Thinner MacBook Air With MagSafe Charger in Mac Lineup Reboot
  8. Government Assured Strict Changes in Foreign Investment Rules for E-Commerce, Trader Group Says
  9. US President Joe Biden Enlists ‘World Class’ Cyber-Security Team Following SolarWinds Hack
  10. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com