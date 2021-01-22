Samsung Galaxy S21 4G models have been certified on Bluetooth SIG, just a week three 5G-ready Galaxy S21 models were launched. The new listing hints that Samsung may be looking to introduce 4G variants in regions where 5G rollout has not commenced. The model numbers spotted on the certification site are SM-G990F and SM-G990F_DS. For those unaware, DS stands for dual-SIM support. The Samsung Galaxy S21 models launched last week include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Bluetooth SIG has listed Samsung Galaxy S21 4G models with model numbers SM-G990F and SM-G990F_DS. These 4G models should lack 5G modem and antennas and this could mean that they may be priced cheaper than the 5G counterpart. Samsung made no such declarations during the launch event, and it remains to be seen what the company has up its sleeve for markets that don't support 5G.

In India, for instance, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G model is up for pre-order. If the company is indeed planning to introduce a 4G model, it should likely make it available at a lesser price in the future. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G price in India starts at Rs. 69,999. The Bluetooth listing does not offer any other details apart from the hint that Samsung may be working on a 4G counterpart for Samsung Galaxy S21 5G. The Bluetooth SIG listing was first spotted by Gizmochina.

In any event, if there will be a 4G variant for the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung should likely introduce the same for Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as well. This is the first time that the Samsung Galaxy ‘S' series is offering stylus support on one of its flagships. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S Pen and the company has even launched a special case to hold the stylus in.

