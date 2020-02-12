Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S20 is the only phone of the trio that supports 5G connectivity.

Updated: 12 February 2020 15:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S20 Pro is also the only phone to support reverse wireless charging

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC
  • iPhone 11 Pro misses out on a telephoto camera
  • OnePlus 7 Pro is the only phone of the trio to pack a pop-up camera

Samsung Galaxy S20 is finally official. And now that all details about its internal hardware and pricing are out, comparisons are inevitable. Going by its asking price and positioning in Samsung's new flagship lineup, the Galaxy S20 takes on the well-received iPhone 11 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. The Galaxy S20 is the new kid on the block with more powerful specifications and an enticing set of features, but the iPhone 11 and OnePlus 7 are no slouch either. Here's how the three phones compare based on their on-paper specifications:

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro price

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 71,100) for the sole 128GB storage variant, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 4G variant is listed at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 70,000). The phone comes in Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, and Cosmic Grey colour options. The India price of the phone is a mystery for now.

The iPhone 11 starts at Rs. 64,900 for the base variant with 64GB of storage in India, while the 128GB variant will set buyers back by Rs. 69,900. As for the iPhone 11's 256GB variant, it carries a price tag of Rs. 79,900. It is up for grabs in Black, Green, Purple, White, Yellow, and Product [Red] editions.

Coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro, it is currently available at Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB +128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model will set buyers back by 42,999. It comes in Mirror Gray, Nebula Blue, and Almond colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Galaxy S20 runs Android 10 with the One UI 2.1 skin on top. It packs a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display with QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution and pixel density of 563ppi. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC (or the 7nm Exynos 990 in some markets) paired with 8GB (4G) or 12GB (5G) RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 1TB.

s20 Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 is the only phone of the trio to offer 5G support

 

As for the iPhone 11, it can accommodate one physical SIM card and support one eSIM. It runs iOS 13. The phone features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD (828x1792 pixels) display with 625 nits peak brightness and 326ppi pixel density. The Apple offering is powered by the in-house A13 Bionic chip and packs up to 256GB of non-expandable onboard storage.

Coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro, it runs Android 10 with the OxygenOS skin on top. It sports a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED HDR10+ display with Quad-HD+ (1440x3120 pixels) resolution, pixel density of 516ppi, 90Hz refresh rate, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is non-expandable.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Cameras

Coming to the imaging department, the Galaxy S20 has a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 12-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 lens and OIS. It is assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.0 lens. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 10-megapixel snapper with Dual Pixel auto focus and an f/2.2 lens.

Talking about the iPhone 11, its dual camera setup includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 lens and OIS support, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view (FOV). On the front is a 12-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.2 lens. It misses out on a telephoto lens, something that the Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 7 Pro come equipped with.

 

Coming to the OnePlus 7 Pro, it also features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel image sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, OIS, and EIS. It is accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a 117-degree FOV, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom capability and OIS support. It has a pop-up camera module that houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and EIS support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Battery, More

The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that is compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare support. It is the only 5G phone of the trio and has an IP68 build as well. It measures 161.9x73.7x7.8mm and tips the scales at 186 grams. Connectivity is handled by 5G (optional), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

iPhone 11's battery capacity is not known in terms of mAh numbers, but it is claimed to last up to 17 hours of video playback and offers 18W fast charging support. It measures 150.9x75.7x8.3mm and weighs 194 grams, while connectivity is handled by 4G, 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6, Bluetooth, and NFC.

As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, it comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A) support. Connectivity options in the 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port. It measures 162.6×75.9×8.8mm and tips the scales 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G vs iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 7 Pro comparison
  Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
iPhone 11
iPhone 11
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandSamsungAppleOnePlus
ModelGalaxy S20 5GiPhone 117 Pro
Release date11th February 202010th September 201914th May 2019
Body typeGlassGlassGlass
Dimensions (mm)151.70 x 69.10 x 7.90150.90 x 75.70 x 8.30162.60 x 75.90 x 8.80
Weight (g)163.00194.00206.00
IP ratingIP68IP68-
Battery capacity (mAh)400031104000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast chargingProprietaryProprietaryProprietary
Wireless chargingYesYesNo
ColoursCloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cosmic GreyBlack, Green, Purple, White, Yellow, Product [Red]Almond, Mirror Grey, Nebula Blue
Launched in India-YesYes
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.206.106.67
Resolution1440x3200 pixels828x1792 pixels1440x3120 pixels
Aspect ratio20:9-19.5:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-326516
Protection type--Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processor2GHz octa-core (2x2.73GHz + 2x2.5GHz + 4x2GHz)hexa-coreocta-core
Processor makeSamsung Exynos 990Apple A13 BionicQualcomm Snapdragon 855
RAM12GB4GB12GB
Internal storage128GB64GB256GB
Expandable storageYesNoNo
Expandable storage typemicroSD--
Expandable storage up to (GB)1000--
Dedicated microSD slotNo--
CAMERA
Rear camera12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 64-megapixel (f/2.0) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/1.8) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.6, 1.6-micron) + 8-megapixel (f/2.4, 1-micron) + 16-megapixel (f/2.2)
Rear autofocusYesYesPDAF and laser autofocus
Rear flashDual LEDDual LEDDual LED
Front camera10-megapixel (f/2.2)12-megapixel (f/2.2)16-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.0-micron)
Front autofocusYes-No
Front flash-Yes-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10iOS 13Android 9.0 Pie
SkinOne UI 2.0-OxygenOS 9.5
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/Yes802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
NFCYesYesYes
USB Type-CYes-Yes
Number of SIMs222
Wi-Fi DirectYes--
Lightning-Yes-
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
USB OTG--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMeSIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerYesYes-
3D face recognition-Yes-
Fingerprint sensor--Yes
iPhone 11

iPhone 11

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Best-in-class performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Great cameras
  • Night Mode is a welcome addition
  • iOS offers regular, timely updates
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution display
  • Slow bundled charger
  • No PiP or other software features that utilise the big screen
Read detailed Apple iPhone 11 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A13 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3110mAh
OS iOS 13
Resolution 828x1792 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
