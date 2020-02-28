Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Promised, Said to Improve Camera Performance

There is no word on when this update will be released to the public.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 28 February 2020 10:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Promised, Said to Improve Camera Performance

Autofocus issue has been a major cause of concern among users of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Highlights
  • Issues have been discovered on the camera system of the smartphone
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has allegedly shown poor autofocus performance
  • Samsung is readying an update to improve the camera

Responding to issues that several reviewers have discovered on the camera system of the newly launched Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone, Samsung is readying an update to improve the camera. The company has already released a pre-launch software update that cites camera improvements. However, this is available only in South Korea, which some are saying starts to address the auto focus issue.

"The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system. We are constantly working to optimise performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience," The Verge quoted Samsung as saying on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note that reviews from publications including Input and PC Mag have highlighted that the autofocus system is unreliable.

Initial reviews of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra have panned it for its poor autofocus performance, aggressive skin smoothening and image processing.

The autofocus issue, in particular, has been a major cause of concern among reviewers as well.

Also, the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera system is one of its main selling points, including a huge 108MP sensor and a periscope telephoto lens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung
Steven Seagal Settles With US SEC Over Cryptocurrency Promotion
iPad Pro to Get a Smart Keyboard With a Built-in Trackpad: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Promised, Said to Improve Camera Performance
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With 8GB RAM Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  3. Samsung Vows to Fix Galaxy S20 Ultra Camera After Initial Reviews
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Deals and Offers Detailed by Company
  5. Oppo Watch Photo Leak Tips Design Details, Key Features
  6. Realme 6 Pro Render Leak Hints at Design, Snapdragon 720G SoC Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Pre-Bookings Open Today on Amazon, Flipkart, Offline Stores
  9. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version Rolling Out With Windows 10 Update
  10. Realme X50 Pro 5G Confirmed to Support ISRO's NavIC Navigation System
#Latest Stories
  1. iPad Pro to Get a Smart Keyboard With a Built-in Trackpad: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Update Promised, Said to Improve Camera Performance
  3. Steven Seagal Settles With US SEC Over Cryptocurrency Promotion
  4. Facebook Sues Analytics Firm for Data Misuse
  5. Realme X50 Pro Packs Support for ISRO's NavIC Navigation System, India CEO Madhav Sheth Reveals
  6. Realme 6 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Week, 8GB RAM Tipped
  7. 'Plague Inc' Game Removed From Apple’s China App Store Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  8. Facebook Cancels F8 Developer Conference Due to Coronavirus
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Deals and Offers Detailed by Company
  10. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version Now Rolling Out With Windows 10 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.