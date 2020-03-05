Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S20 Ultra could be an easy phone to repair, but only if one makes it through the phone's strong adhesive without cracking either of the two glass sides or ruining the adhesive, a teardown by iFixit has revealed. The teardown shows that the phone becomes slightly easier to take apart after you have passed the first obstacle in this strongly glued glass sandwich. The hardware, according to the teardown, is very similar to that on the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G.

The iFixit teardown shows that Samsung seems to have used a slightly tougher adhesive in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra than usual, making the first step of repairing this phone very hard. According to iFixit, “painstakingly un-gluing the fragile glass rear cover” is a big task with the phone.iFixit has awarded the phone a reparability score of just 3 out of ten, mainly because of the adhesive and its glued-down battery. The battery removal is quite tricky in the Galaxy S20 Ultra especially because you have to work around with board interconnect cables.

“All-too-common display repairs require either a complete teardown or replacing half the phone,” iFixit wrote in its teardown.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S20 Ultra was launched last month, and is a part of Samsung's Galaxy S20-series of flagship smartphones. It comes with a 6.90-inch display with 1,440x3,200 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by octa-core Samsung Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also packs a quad rear camera setup that houses with a 108-megapixel primary camera, a second 48-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel camera, and a depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 40-megapixel selfie shooter.

It is priced at Rs. 92,999 in India.