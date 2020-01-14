Samsung is slated to bring three phones in its upcoming alleged Galaxy S20 series – the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The last will be the most premium of the lot, and a new leak has detailed key specifications of the new phone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is tipped to pack as much as 16GB of RAM, and offer an expandable storage option of up to 1TB. The most premium model will also sport a 108-megapixel main camera sensor at the back, something that has been rumoured before as well.

Speaking about the latest Galaxy S20 Ultra leak, XDA Developer's Max Weinbach has tipped that the Galaxy S20 Ultra should come with 12GB and 16GB RAM options. It may offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and integrate a microSD card slot as well, to enable storage expansion of up to 1TB. As for camera, the leak suggests that the phone could sport a 108-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera with 10x optical zoom lens, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. The upcoming Samsung phone will pack a mammoth 5,000mAh battery that will offer fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is touted to charge from zero to 100 percent in just 74 minutes.

An earlier report reiterates what Weinbach has reported for the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera, and adds that there will be an additional Time of Flight sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S20, on the other hand, is reported to sport a triple camera setup with a main 64-megapixel camera, and two 12-megapixel shooters alongside. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will sport a quad camera setup just like the Ultra variant. However, its configuration will match that of the vanilla variant, with an additional ToF sensor on board. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set for February 11 next month.

