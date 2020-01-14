Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 5,000mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to integrate a microSD card slot as well, to enable storage expansion of up to 1TB.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 13:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 5,000mAh Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is tipped to be the most premium model of the Galaxy S20 series

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage option
  • The phone is leaked to offer a 108-megapixel main camera at the back
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is set to launch on February 11 next month

Samsung is slated to bring three phones in its upcoming alleged Galaxy S20 series – the Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The last will be the most premium of the lot, and a new leak has detailed key specifications of the new phone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is tipped to pack as much as 16GB of RAM, and offer an expandable storage option of up to 1TB. The most premium model will also sport a 108-megapixel main camera sensor at the back, something that has been rumoured before as well.

Speaking about the latest Galaxy S20 Ultra leak, XDA Developer's Max Weinbach has tipped that the Galaxy S20 Ultra should come with 12GB and 16GB RAM options. It may offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options and integrate a microSD card slot as well, to enable storage expansion of up to 1TB. As for camera, the leak suggests that the phone could sport a 108-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel secondary camera with 10x optical zoom lens, and a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera. The upcoming Samsung phone will pack a mammoth 5,000mAh battery that will offer fast charging support. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is touted to charge from zero to 100 percent in just 74 minutes.

An earlier report reiterates what Weinbach has reported for the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera, and adds that there will be an additional Time of Flight sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S20, on the other hand, is reported to sport a triple camera setup with a main 64-megapixel camera, and two 12-megapixel shooters alongside. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will sport a quad camera setup just like the Ultra variant. However, its configuration will match that of the vanilla variant, with an additional ToF sensor on board. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is set for February 11 next month.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Camera Features Leaked, Sensor Details of Galaxy S20 Series Phones Also Tipped

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Voices Concern Over CAA

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 5,000mAh Battery
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google India Commemorates Kaifi Azmi's 101st Birthday With a Doodle
  2. Realme UI Tweaks ColorOS 7 With New Customisations
  3. 'Made in India' Motorola Razr Retail Box Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Goes Live in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 10,999
  7. Realme 5i Set to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Tipped Through a Benchmark Listing
  9. Realme 5i or Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. Realme 5i India Launch, Jio Wi-Fi Calling Arrives, and More News This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Doodle Today Commemorates Kaifi Azmi's 101st Birthday
  2. Honor Sport, Honor Sport Pro Bluetooth Headphones With IPX5 Sweat-Proof Design Launched in India
  3. Global PC Shipments Grew 2.3 Percent in Q4 2019, Lenovo Led HP, Dell: Gartner
  4. Flipkart Opens Two of Its Largest Fulfilment Centres in Haryana, Says Will Create 5,000 Jobs
  5. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery to Go on Sale in India Tomorrow: Price, Specifications
  6. Honor 9X Phone, Magic Watch 2 Smartwatch, and Band 5i Launched: Price in India, Specifications, Offers
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Official Teaser Page Now Live on Company's India Site
  8. Samsung Galaxy A20s Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 10,999
  9. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2020 to Begin With Discounts on Redmi 8A, Motorola One Action, Realme 3, iPhone 7, and More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Pack Up to 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 5,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.