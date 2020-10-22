Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is now receiving One UI 3.0 beta update that brings improvements to the camera as per reports. The firmware version of the update is G988BXXU5ZTJF. The South Korean tech giant has been testing the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 in public beta. As per the report, the package comes in at 600MB, and includes the October 2020 security patch, though this had been rolled out for other S20 series phones already.

As per a report by Sammobile, the new UI 3.0 beta build brings improvement to Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera. The report says that upon testing, the camera appears to perform better and is more stable. The update is almost 600MB in size and also includes generic security improvements. The changelog doesn't provide any specifics, says the report.

The report also mentioned a bug that results in an excessive wobbly effect that occurs sometimes while using the ultra-wide sensor in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It is likely that Samsung will take the feedback into consideration before releasing the stable One UI 3.0 update.

Samsung started the One UI 3.0 Android 11 public beta programme a couple of weeks ago and has been focusing its testing on the Galaxy S20 series. In a span of one month, the Galaxy S20 series have received four more improvement-focused updates. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also received a software update a couple of days ago that focuses on camera improvements, initially releasing in a few European markets only.

