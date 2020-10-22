Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Receiving One UI 3.0 Beta Update With Camera Improvements: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Receiving One UI 3.0 Beta Update With Camera Improvements: Report

Firmware version of the update for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is G988BXXU5ZTJF.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 22 October 2020 13:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is receiving One UI 3.0 beta update, which is around 600MB in size

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is receiving One UI 3.0 public beta update
  • The update reportedly improves the camera performance
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series has been receiving a number of updates

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is now receiving One UI 3.0 beta update that brings improvements to the camera as per reports. The firmware version of the update is G988BXXU5ZTJF. The South Korean tech giant has been testing the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 in public beta. As per the report, the package comes in at 600MB, and includes the October 2020 security patch, though this had been rolled out for other S20 series phones already.

As per a report by Sammobile, the new UI 3.0 beta build brings improvement to Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera. The report says that upon testing, the camera appears to perform better and is more stable. The update is almost 600MB in size and also includes generic security improvements. The changelog doesn't provide any specifics, says the report.

The report also mentioned a bug that results in an excessive wobbly effect that occurs sometimes while using the ultra-wide sensor in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It is likely that Samsung will take the feedback into consideration before releasing the stable One UI 3.0 update.

Samsung started the One UI 3.0 Android 11 public beta programme a couple of weeks ago and has been focusing its testing on the Galaxy S20 series. In a span of one month, the Galaxy S20 series have received four more improvement-focused updates. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also received a software update a couple of days ago that focuses on camera improvements, initially releasing in a few European markets only.

Flipkart, Amazon have excellent iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ sale offers, but will they have enough stock? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, One UI 3.0, Android 11, Samsung
