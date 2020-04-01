Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Get New Colour Variant Soon

Samsung launched three smartphones under its new Galaxy S20 series with the Galaxy S20 Ultra being the top-of-the-line device in the stable earlier this year. However, unlike the other smartphones in the Galaxy S20 lineup, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently being offered in just two colours - Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray. The Galaxy S20+ gets an additional Cloud Blue colour variant while the Galaxy S20 has a Cloud Pink colour option. It looks like Samsung has taken note of the limited colour options for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and is looking to launch new colour variants for the smartphone.

The upcoming colour variant for the Galaxy S20 Ultra has been tipped by Ice Universe who is a credible source for smartphone leaks. The tipster has shared that a new colour variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to hit the market soon but did not reveal any other details. We hope that it is a brighter colour since the available colours are a bit sombre.

S20 Ultra new color, coming soon... — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 31, 2020

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is a phenomenal device as it packs the powerful Exynos 990 SoC. It gets 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB. The highlight of the Galaxy S20 Ultra has to be the quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a DepthVision camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, and the phone's price starts at Rs. 92,999.

If you are in considering getting a Galaxy S20 Ultra for yourself, it would be wise to wait for the upcoming colour variant.