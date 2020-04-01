Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Get New Colour Variant Soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is the current top-of-the-line smartphone in the Galaxy S20 series.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 1 April 2020 15:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Get New Colour Variant Soon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was launched in India earlier this year
  • It is offered in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray colours
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra price start at Rs. 92,999 in India

Samsung launched three smartphones under its new Galaxy S20 series with the Galaxy S20 Ultra being the top-of-the-line device in the stable earlier this year. However, unlike the other smartphones in the Galaxy S20 lineup, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is currently being offered in just two colours - Cosmic Black and Cosmic Gray. The Galaxy S20+ gets an additional Cloud Blue colour variant while the Galaxy S20 has a Cloud Pink colour option. It looks like Samsung has taken note of the limited colour options for the Galaxy S20 Ultra and is looking to launch new colour variants for the smartphone.

The upcoming colour variant for the Galaxy S20 Ultra has been tipped by Ice Universe who is a credible source for smartphone leaks. The tipster has shared that a new colour variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is expected to hit the market soon but did not reveal any other details. We hope that it is a brighter colour since the available colours are a bit sombre.

 

 

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra is a phenomenal device as it packs the powerful Exynos 990 SoC. It gets 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB. The highlight of the Galaxy S20 Ultra has to be the quad camera setup at the back consisting of a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a DepthVision camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, and the phone's price starts at Rs. 92,999.

If you are in considering getting a Galaxy S20 Ultra for yourself, it would be wise to wait for the upcoming colour variant.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

More
Vodafone, BSNL Change Network Names to Raise Awareness About Coronavirus: Reports

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Get New Colour Variant Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Are Now Costlier in India After GST Rate Hike
  2. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  3. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  4. BigBasket, Grofers Face Shortage of Delivery Staff Due to Coronavirus
  5. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  6. Government Launches Coronavirus-Tracker Apps: The List So Far
  7. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. Trance, Rocketman, 4 More Shots Please, and More on Prime Video in April
  10. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Assistant Gets COVID 19 Information Hub on Android: All You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus' True Wireless Earbuds May Not Launch Alongside OnePlus 8 Series on April 14
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Tipped to Get New Colour Variant Soon
  4. Vodafone, BSNL Change Network Names to Raise Awareness About Coronavirus: Reports
  5. Huawei Reveals EMUI 10.1 Rollout Schedule, Announces New Features
  6. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 2F, A9 2020, and Other Phones Get Revised Pricing in Line With GST Increase
  7. Coronavirus: Europe to Launch Contact Tracing App Initiative
  8. Samsung Extends Warranty on All Products Till May 31 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi to Host Mi Fan Festival 2020 Event on April 3 to Celebrate 10th Anniversary, 22 Products Set to Debut
  10. Telegram Introduces Chat Folders, Channel Stats, and More With Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com