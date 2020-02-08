Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip Leaks Tip Specifications, Retail Package Contents, and More

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip Leaks Tip Specifications, Retail Package Contents, and More

Galaxy Z Flip has appeared in a pair of live images again, revealing its awkwardly tall display.

By | Updated: 8 February 2020 16:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip Leaks Tip Specifications, Retail Package Contents, and More

Photo Credit: Engadget

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s alleged official poster reveals a familiar design

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is said to feature 16GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will come with a cover in its retail package
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 series will offer 100x Space Zoom feature

Samsung Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip phones - set to launch on Tuesday - have appeared in a set of fresh leaks. After making their way out in a tonne of renders, live images, and getting their price as well as specifications unceremoniously appear online, more details have now surfaced. Alleged live images of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone have been leaked again, alongside what appears to be an official poster for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Also, more details about the specifications, retail package contents, and features of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra have leaked as well.

Let's start with the Galaxy Z Flip. Live images of Samsung's upcoming foldable phone, which come courtesy of Engadget, show a familiar tall display with the Infinity-O design. Additionally, a tweet by tipster Ishan Agarwal mentions that the Galaxy Z Flip will come with a cover in the retail package. The accompanying images, which appear to be product manual screenshots, mention an optimised UI for the Galaxy Z Flip and again confirm the presence of an ultra-thin glass over the foldable panel. There is also the mention of its specifications that include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, and a 3,300mAh battery.

 

 

Moreover, the tipster has also shared what he claims to be an official poster for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. In a separate tweet, he mentions that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a host of new features such as 100x Space Zoom, Single Take, and Bright Night. Another leaked slide mention specifications of the phone that include a 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 32000 pixels) Super AMOLED display, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB storage, and Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Galaxy S20's retail package is said to include an AKG-tuned USB Type-C headset and a 25W charger.

 

 

In a separate tweet, the tipster has leaked details about the Galaxy S20 5G's hardware, box contents, and features. The Galaxy S20 5G is said to sport a 6.2-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Super AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 128GB storage, Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery. Contents of the Galaxy S20's retail package are said to be identical to that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Twitter Experiences Global Outage, Leaving Thousands Unable to Tweet

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip Leaks Tip Specifications, Retail Package Contents, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Go Official With Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Vodafone Idea Users in Bengaluru Face Network Outage, Company Responds
  3. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  4. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  5. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  6. OnePlus 8 Series Will Reportedly Launch in Late March or April
  7. Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. India vs New Zealand Second ODI Today: How to Watch Live, Check Scores
  9. Realme C3 Review
  10. Apple Said to Launch iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 in Mid-March
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy Z Flip Leaks Tip Specifications, Retail Package Contents, and More
  2. Mi 10 Launch Date Set for February 13, Xiaomi Confirms, Mi 10 Pro Likely to Debut Alongside
  3. Twitter Experiences Global Outage, Leaving Thousands Unable to Tweet
  4. WhatsApp Dark Mode Comes to iPhone With Latest Beta Update: Reports
  5. Nvidia Pulls Out of MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus, Despite Being a Major Sponsor of the Trade Show
  6. Facebook Accounts on Twitter, Instagram Hacked via Third-Party Platform
  7. iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 to Launch in Mid-March, Says Tipster Evan Blass
  8. Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple to Delay Reopening of Retail Stores in China Over Coronavirus
  10. Ericsson Pulls Out of MWC 2020 Barcelona Conference Over Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.