Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Camera Module Leak Tips Two-Tone Design, 100x Digital Zoom Capabilities

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G camera module may sport a dual shade effect – a grey matte finish at the bottom where the periscope lens sits, and a black finish where all the other three sensors and the flash sits.

By | Updated: 20 January 2020 14:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G should launch next month

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • A render based on the module leak was also shared online
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is tipped to sport a 108-megapixel main camera

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G phone is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. The phone is positioned to be the most premium model of the Galaxy S20 series, and the rear camera module has leaked ahead of the official launch. The module is said to sport a rectangle shape placed vertically on the upper left corner of the phone. It is seen to sport a quad camera setup, and next to periscope lens, the words 100x will be printed.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G camera module image has been shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal, and it shows the module sporting a dual shade effect – a grey matte finish at the bottom where the periscope lens sits, and a black finish where all the other three sensors and the flash sits. The words 100x are also printed right next to the periscope lens, reiterating its extreme digital zoom capabilities. Tipster Ben Geskin has shared an ‘accurate render' of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G based on the camera module photo shared by Agarwal.

samsung galaxy s20 ultra ben main Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G render based on Ishan Agarwal's camera module leak
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

As per a recent leak (also by Agarwal), this Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G camera setup will include a 108-megapixel custom-made ISOCELL main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support, and an impressive 100x digital zoom output, and a ToF fourth sensor. Up front, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will sport a 40-megapixel sensor with support for 4K 60fps video capture. Full specifications of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G haven been leaked, and it is tipped to sport a 6.9-inch WQHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 990 SoC, 512GB and 1TB storage options, 5,000mAh battery, and IP68 certification.

The leak also says that the phone will run on Android 10-based One UI 2.0, but XDA's Max Weinbach says that the Galaxy S20 series will run on One UI 2.1. He hasn't detailed the changes that will come with OneUI 2.1, and Samsung should detail them at the event.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, S20+ 5G Specifications Leaked: 120Hz Display, 10x Optical Zoom, and More

Display6.90-inch
Front Camera40-megapixel
Rear Camera108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1440x3200 pixels
