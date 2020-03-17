Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Future Software Update to Fix Wi Fi Stability, Camera App Freezes, and More: Report

Samsung Galaxy S20 Future Software Update to Fix Wi-Fi Stability, Camera App Freezes, and More: Report

There’s a big update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series just on the horizon

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 17 March 2020 19:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S20 Future Software Update to Fix Wi-Fi Stability, Camera App Freezes, and More: Report

Hopefully, the Galaxy S20 series should get a lot better with more updates

Highlights
  • The Samsung Galaxy 20 is rumoured to get another big update
  • It’s said to fix some overheating and battery drain issues
  • There’s no official word from Samsung on this, just yet

Samsung's most premium smartphone in its flagships series, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, was plagued with a very specific but major issue, at least in the initial batch of phones that made it into the hands of reviewers. The phone has some trouble with the autofocus system, but this was later fixed with an OTA update from Samsung. However, users still faced issues regarding overheating during wireless charging, freezing of the camera app and so on, in the other models too. Word on Twitter now is that Samsung is reportedly working on a fix for all these issues, and would be rolling out a big software update soon for the Galaxy S20 series very soon.

The news comes from none other than Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, who tweeted that a source close to the matter informed him about the upcoming update. It's said to fix an overheating issue when trying to wirelessly charge the Galaxy S20 phone; another issue which would reportedly cause the camera app to freeze; better battery management for hopefully, improved battery life, and a fix to make Wi-Fi on some unit more stable. If you've been facing any of these issue on you Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra, then Samsung will hopefully be rolling out a fix very soon. Weinbach simply mentions that the fix is coming in the next “major S20 update” and hasn't really specified if it's for the Galaxy S20 alone, or all three phones.

Thankfully, we haven't face any issues with our Galaxy S20+ (Review) review unit yet, but apparently there are others that have. Last month, Samsung acknowledged the autofocus issue with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and promised a fix for it. The update finally began rolling out at the beginning of this month.

Hopefully, Samsung continues its speedy updates and releases its next one too, in order to fix the above issue that some users are facing.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Nokia 2.2 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces
Fortnite v12.20 Update Brings Helicopters to the Game, Called ‘Choppas’

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S20 Future Software Update to Fix Wi-Fi Stability, Camera App Freezes, and More: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  2. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  3. Realme 6i Launch Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Should Know
  5. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  6. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  7. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
  8. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  9. Samsung Rumoured to Bring 150-Megapixel Camera Sensor for Phones in Q4
  10. The Best Free Tools to Help You Work From Home
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Removing Fake Coronavirus Videos From YouTube: Pichai
  2. Coronavirus Panic Worse Than Virus Itself, Elon Musk Reportedly Tells Workers
  3. Apple May Launch New a iPad Pro Model Soon, Regulatory Filing Tips
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Future Software Update to Fix Wi-Fi Stability, Camera App Freezes, and More: Report
  5. Fortnite v12.20 Update Brings Helicopters to the Game, Called ‘Choppas’
  6. Nokia 2.2 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces
  7. Samsung’s Blue Fest Sale Offers Discounts on Smartphones, Accessories, and Home Appliances
  8. Realme Days Sale 2020 Starts March 19, Includes Discounts on Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, Realme X2 Pro, and More
  9. Amazon Apple Days Sale Now Live: iPhone XS Discount, Rs. 6,000 Bank Discount on iPhone 11, and More Deals
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Teased to Debut With UFS 3.1 Storage, Feature VC Liquid Cooling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.